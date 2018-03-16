Prosecco closing for 'major refresh' for four to six weeks

After 10 years, the owners of the lavishly appointed Prosecco (710 N. Wells St.) have decided the River North Italian restaurant needs a new look.

Accordingly, Prosecco will close after dinner service Saturday for a thorough remodeling.

“It’s going to be a major refresh,” said private dining manager Jennifer Shoop. “New everything.”

Prosecco’s website says the restaurant will open in “early spring.” The project is expected to take between four and six weeks.

