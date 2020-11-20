Proposed limits on e-communication for Florida prisoners raise censorship fears

November 20, 2020 | 10:34amFrom www.orlandosentinel.com
The leaders of Florida’s prison system are considering blocking inmates from electronically receiving images of news articles or sharing messages they intend to be seen by third-parties, measures some fear would limit prisoners’ access to vital information and stymie whistle-blowers. Under the proposed rule, messages sent through FDC’s email system would be prohibited if they include news articles or a request that a message be shared with any third-party.