Proposed limits on e-communication for Florida prisoners raise censorship fears

November 20, 2020 | 10:34am
From www.orlandosentinel.com
By
Grace Toohey

The leaders of Florida’s prison system are considering blocking inmates from electronically receiving images of news articles or sharing messages they intend to be seen by third-parties, measures some fear would limit prisoners’ access to vital information and stymie whistle-blowers. Under the proposed rule, messages sent through FDC’s email system would be prohibited if they include news articles or a request that a message be shared with any third-party.