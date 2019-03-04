Promenade Shops restaurants and retailers presenting happy hour deals on Thursdays in March

The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley will host “Hello, Happy Hour,” featuring deals on food, drinks and merchandise at 14 restaurants and retailers, Thursdays in March.

Restaurant deals will include $3.50 select domestic drafts and half-price flatbreads and select appetizers, 4:30-7 p.m. at Bar Louie; $2 select domestic drafts and $5.99 Tavern Double burgers, 9 p.m. to close at Red Robin; $5.50 all draft beer, $6 house wine, $6.50 margaritas and $2.50 empanadas and tacos, 5-7 p.m. at Torre; and $2 off wines by the glass and specialty martinis and $6 chicken satay, summer rolls and other appetizers, 4-6 p.m. at White Orchids Thai Cuisine.

Other promotions include $5 rotisserie chickens, all day at The Fresh Market; a raffle wheel, featuring a chance to win gift cards, clothes and more, 5-7 p.m. at Athleta; free smoothie coupon, 4-6 p.m. at Healthy You Café at Capital Blue; and yoga/mediation Power Hour, followed by styling sessions, 5-7 p.m. at Banana Republic.

