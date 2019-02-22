Promenade Shops Restaurant Week: Kome, Melt, Torre and more cooking up deals

Enjoy fixed-price, multi-course menus and other deals at nine Center Valley restaurants during Restaurant Week at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, Sunday through Feb. 28.

Top Cut (closed Sunday and Monday) will offer a $64 fine-dining dinner deal, with a sample meal including crab bisque, Colorado lamb chops with truffle salt fries, and chocolate cream pie.

Deluxe dining — dinner for $30, lunch for $17 — will include second-course dinner options of pad Thai and red curry at White Orchids Thai Cuisine, strip steak tacos and vegetable fajitas at Torre, fettuccini bolognese and pizzaiola di pollo at Melt, and Japanese herb-crusted big eye tuna and sous-vide salmon at Kome.

Casual dining deals will be available at Red Robin, featuring "rollback pricing" offers such as $6 bacon cheeseburgers with bottomless steak fries, $5 towering onion rings and $4 mountain high mud pies; Healthy You Cafe at Capital Blue, featuring a $6 lunch deal of two mini flatbreads with a side salad or chips; Bar Louie, featuring a $12 lunch menu that includes a beverage, appetizer and entree (choice of Buffalo chicken flatbread, California chicken club and more); and Crepe Soleil, featuring half off any size coffee, tea or hot cocoa with the purchase of a crepe.

Reservations are suggested for fine and deluxe dining restaurants. Info: thepromenadeshopsatsauconvalley.com.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog