Promenade Shops Restaurant Week, featuring delectable dining deals, runs through Thursday

Enjoy delicious food and savings during Restaurant Week at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

The outdoor mall’s event, which kicked off Sunday and continues through Thursday, features fixed-price, multi-course menus and other dining deals at more than a dozen restaurants and food venues.

Top Cut has a fine dining dinner deal for $64. A sample meal is crab bisque, 10-ounce filet mignon with truffle salt fries and New York-style cheesecake.

Deluxe dining — dinner for $30, lunch for $17 — is offered by Kome Fine Japanese Cuisine, Italian-inspired restaurant Melt, modern Mexican restaurant Torre and White Orchids Thai Cuisine. Entree highlights include char-grilled jumbo shrimp and sous-vide salmon at Kome, cacciatore di pollo and ravioli di formaggio at Melt, tamarind-glazed mahi mahi and vegetable fajitas at Torre and green curry and pad Thai at White Orchids.

Casual dining — dinner for $20, lunch for $12 — is offered by Bar Louie and Red Robin.

Other deals can be found at Auntie Anne’s & Center Valley Creamery, Barnes & Noble Cafe, Crepe Soleil, The Fresh Market, Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory, Healthy You Cafe at Capital Blue Cross and Starbucks.

Stop by Town Square (near Starbucks) to enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card to The Promenade Shops restaurant of your choice.

Reservations are suggested for fine and deluxe dining restaurants. Info: thepromenadeshopsatsauconvalley.com.

