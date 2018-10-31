Promenade Shops' Restaurant Week to feature dining deals at eight restaurants

Treat your taste buds to bold, new flavors at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley’s Restaurant Week, Sunday through Nov. 8.

The outdoor mall's bi-annual event features multi-course lunch and dinner menus and other dining deals at eight restaurants.

At Top Cut, a $64 fine dining dinner deal will be available Tuesday through Thursday, with a sample meal including crab bisque, 10-ounce filet mignon with roasted wild mushrooms and New York-style cheesecake.

Deluxe dining — dinner for $30, lunch for $17 — will be offered by Kome Fine Japanese Cuisine, Melt, Torre and White Orchids Thai Cuisine.

Possible lunch combinations include grilled rainbow trout and limone ricotta torta at Melt; habanero salsa, enchilada verde and passion fruit panna cotta at Torre; and miso soup, a bento tasting and “Fantasy Finish” dessert at Kome.

A sample dinner from White Orchids includes light and crispy spring rolls, basil fried rice and coconut-battered banana with coconut ice cream.

Casual dining deals will be available at Red Robin, featuring $6 bacon cheeseburgers with bottomless steak fries, $4 Mountain High Mudd Pies and other “rollback pricing” offers; and Bar Louie, featuring a $12 lunch menu that includes a beverage, appetizer and entree (choice of Buffalo chicken flatbread, California chicken club and more).

Lastly, Healthy You Cafe at Capital Blue will offer a fast-casual lunch deal of two mini flatbreads and salad for $6.

Reservations are recommended for fine and deluxe dining restaurants. Info: thepromenadeshopsatsauconvalley.com.

