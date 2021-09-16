Professional Tennis Player Kat Jokic ‘Serves’ as Barberitos New Healthy, Lifestyle Menu Spokesperson

The rising star will be featured prominently in social media posts and promotions

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Barberitos , a fast-casual burrito restaurant with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, is pleased to announce Professional Tennis Player Kat Jokic as the chain’s new brand ambassador. The restaurant will be utilizing Jokic to “serve” as the brand’s healthy, lifestyle menu spokesperson on social media and participate in promotions. As she travels the Southeast playing in tournaments, Jokic will spend time visiting Barberitos locations.

“We are excited to welcome Kat into the Barberitos family and look forward to watching her impact the brand with her focus on enjoying a healthy eating lifestyle,” said Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “Kat has always been a smash hit on the tennis court, and we are honored to have her contribute to our mission of serving farm-fresh food to the Barbs’ communities and its people.”

Jokic enjoyed a decorated tennis career at the University of Georgia, where she helped the Bulldogs win the SEC regular season and tournament titles. She was crowned SEC Challenge Singles Champion and spent time as the number one ranked International Tennis Federation singles player in the country.

“As a student athlete, it was always important for me to refuel with healthy, filling meals, and Barberitos ‘aces’ it every time,” said Jokic. “This partnership is a natural fit for me because I have been a fan of the brand since I first moved to America from Bosnia in 2017. I am always seeking a healthy, tasty meal and can’t wait to stop by Barberitos locations during my tournament travels throughout the Southeast.”

As a southwestern grille and cantina, Barberitos is dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. All of the restaurants’ menu items are made in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, homemade salsas, fresh-cut vegetables, as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, fish, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos, its partnership with Jokic, the company’s food, health information, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and the community, please visit www.Barberitos.com .

Barberitos has a mission to serve others with a focus on Food, Community and People. Through exceptional service, Barberitos aspires to become the market leader of the quick-serve burrito industry. The chain is dedicated to serving fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. With a focus on farm-fresh food, all of Barberitos’ menu items are made in-house daily, including the hand-smashed guacamole. Founded in 2000 by Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to 51 locations in seven southeastern states. For more information about the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.Barberitos.com .

