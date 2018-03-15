Problem-solving during cocktail hour? That's the thinking behind the 4-day Chicago Style conference

Ever think we could solve the world’s problems over drinks?

Soon you’ll have your chance. Tickets just went on sale for the inaugural Chicago Style cocktail conference, to be held May 7 to 10. The “forward-thinking” four-day event mixes equal parts “think and drink, celebration and critique, party and platform” according to its newly launched site.

Created by Shelby Allison, partner at Lost Lake; Sharon Bronstein, director of marketing at craft spirits maker The 86 Co.; and Caitlin Laman, beverage director at Ace Hotel Chicago, it’s “designed to nurture the genuine connections and thoughtful conversations that lead to growth and change — and have a good ... time while doing it.”

The conference kicks off with Bar Fight Club, right after the James Beard Foundation Awards ceremony ends.

Two seminar days follow at the Ace hotel, the focus on thinking but with plenty of drinking and food. All details are yet to be announced, but one panel will showcase bars that have made community giving central to their business, and another will discuss menu design with moderator and artist Jen Delos Reyes, associate director of the School of Art and Art History at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The event wraps with Trash Tiki Disco. The party celebrates the return of Trash Tiki founders Kelsey Ramage and Iain Griffiths, who kicked off their world tour in Chicago last year during the Beard awards, making tiki cocktails from ingredients that would otherwise get trashed.

You can get $60 one-day seminar passes now; other event tickets will be available soon.

Charitable organization partners include the Chicago Period Project, which empowers homeless and in-need people to experience their periods with dignity, and the JBF Women's Leadership Programs, committed to advancing women in the culinary industry.

Chicago Style, www.drinkchicagostyle.com; Ace Hotel Chicago, 311 N. Morgan St., 312-764-1919, www.acehotel.com/chicago

