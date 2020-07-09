Pro Basketball Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Teaming Up with Top Greek Fast Casual Brand

The “Greek Freak” and his family are partnering with authentic Greek cuisine phenomenon GFG Café Cuisine

Hoboken, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Greek From Greece (GFG) Café Cuisine , the authentic Greek fast casual phenomenon, is partnering with 2019 National Basketball Association (NBA) MVP and NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family to bring Greek cuisine and culture to America.

Known to professional basketball fans as the “Greek Freak” for his combination of ball handling skills, size and speed, Antetokounmpo was born in Athens, Greece, to Nigerian parents. He immediately connected with GFG Café Cuisine’s authentic flavors and strong family values.

“What won me over is that GFG puts family above all else,” Antetokounmpo said. “They believe in the same values as me and my family, like loyalty and lifelong relationships. They embody delicious tastes, enticing smells, and a joyful culture that neither me nor my brothers can resist.”

Dedicated to raising the bar of true Greek coffee techniques and food in America, GFG Café Cuisine is a fast casual destination that offers an authentic experience and high-quality, flavorful food imported straight from Greece.

“For years I have been looking for a way to go back to Greece at any moment and now I have found it,” Antetokounmpo added. “GFG gives me the opportunity to share with America everything we love in Greek everyday life and which knows no boundaries. For many years, America has been giving me and my family opportunities to sample and appreciate so many different experiences and cultures. Now it’s time for us to return the favor. I’m sure that America will love our culture and our flavors and will adopt them as a way of life.”

Just like Antetokounmpo, GFG Café Cuisine is showing rapid growth. For GFG Café Cuisine, the first half of 2020 included a merger and rebranding of its largest competitor in Manhattan; a 31-unit expansion across Long Island and Stamford, New York; and the announcement of its first franchise location in Philadelphia. The recent expansions will increase GFG Café Cuisine’s footprint to more than 41 locations, making them the dominant brand in Greek cuisine. With more deals in the pipeline, the concept projects more than 100 units will either be open or in progress by the end of the year.

“They are a freight train barreling across the country,” said Dan Rowe, founder and CEO of Fransmart, GFG Café Cuisine’s franchising partner. “GFG continues to sign deals, build, and open locations, even during this unusual time for the restaurant industry. Their team is highly motivated and is creating incredible opportunities for all-star franchisees.”

GFG Café Cuisine CEO and Founder Georgios Drosos and a group of successful businessmen with high levels of industry experience and knowledge opened the first location in 2017 to long lines and delighted customers.

“We feed our customers ‘the Greek Way’ as we would feed our family at home,” said Drosos. “All of our foods are based exclusively on 776 authentic Greek products carefully curated from the best farmland for olive and citrus groves, vineyards, wheat fields and beehives. We know good food, and we are here to share it with the world.”

GFG Café Cuisine is currently seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators and scouting potential markets across the country and internationally. Those interested in joining GFG Café Cuisine as franchisees will get support from start to finish, from site selection expertise and sample floor plans to custom training systems and localized brand building.

To learn more about GFG Café Cuisine franchising opportunities, visit http://go.fransmart.com/GFGbakery-Cafe .

About Greek From Greece (GFG) Café Cuisine

Led by a core team from Greece that can best be described as “traditional pioneers” dedicated to raising the bar of true Greek coffee techniques and food in America, GFG Café Cuisine (GFG) provides visitors with a friendly, comfortable environment, and a high-quality, homemade taste experience with every bite. GFG is the only bakery in which all products are made in Greece. The concept’s wheat, olives, corn, and tomatoes grow under the Greek sun and the beneficial sea breeze before being imported to all GFG locations. The concept also perfectly aligns with the universal shift towards organic, natural ingredients, and the growing popularity of the Mediterranean Diet as the premier paradigm of healthy, natural eating.

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com