Primanti Bros. Restaurants Host Love at First Bite

All couples who get engaged on Valentine’s Day – Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 – at chain’s restaurants will receive free, catered wedding in June to tie the knot

Pittsburgh, PA (RestaurantNews.com) All couples who get engaged at any one of Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar locations on Valentine’s Day will receive an exclusive, all-expense-paid wedding ceremony – complete with Primanti Bros.’ Almost Famous sandwiches – at the company’s original restaurant in Pittsburgh’s historic Strip District this summer.

Primanti Bros. is hosting its inaugural, “Love at First Bite,” event at all of its restaurant locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, Michigan and Indiana, to encourage romance among couples.

“Sometimes folks – mainly guys – don’t need the added pressure of an expensive restaurant when they are trying to pop the question,” said Toni Haggerty, brand ambassador for the 86-year-old restaurant chain known for its signature “Almost Famous” sandwich, which always includes grilled meat, melted cheese, French fries and coleslaw piled between two slices of thick-sliced Italian bread. “Here, they can have fun, a great meal, and a free, catered wedding ceremony to boot. It’s a no brainer,” she said.

Customers just need to show up to their local Primanti Bros. restaurant and pop the question on February 14, 2019 – Valentine’s Day. They are asked to let the restaurant’s general manager know that they’ve sealed the deal, and the customers will receive more information about the free summer wedding ceremony.

The group wedding ceremony, officiated by Haggerty, will bring together all the couples who make their love official this Valentine’s Day. The event will include a catered reception and other special surprises. No purchase is necessary, but the newly engaged couples will want to celebrate with an Almost Famous sandwich.

For more information about the, “Love at First Bite,” event, visit www.primantibros.com/love.

About Primanti Brothers

In 1933, Joe Primanti opened a lunch cart in Pittsburgh’s Strip District selling sandwiches to the hungry truckers who were coming and going at all times of the night. Encouraged by sales and positive feedback, Joe expanded to a small storefront where he was joined by his brothers Dick and Stanley and their nephew John DePriter. And that’s how the very first Primanti Bros. location was born – Primanti Bros. currently has 44 locations, all dedicated to that early notion that folks deserve great food, with no pretense, for a good price.

