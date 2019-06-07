Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar to Offer Free Sandwiches to Dad on Father’s Day

Forget Grass Cutting, Dads Invited to Eat Free on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16 across all Primanti Bros.’ locations

Pittsburgh, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Dads are invited to celebrate Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, at their neighborhood Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar and enjoy a free sandwich. The “Already Famous” Dads Eat Free promotion is perfect for any dad who would like to avoid cutting grass or tending to his chores by selecting their free sandwich at any Primanti Bros.’ locations.

Dads dining in the restaurant can select their Almost Famous Primanti Bros. sandwich when anyone else in his party purchases a meal of just $3.99 or more. Everyone who dines in that day will also receive a coupon for $5 off for a return visit through the end of July.

“Dads deserve a little love and attention, too,” said Toni Haggerty, brand ambassador, Primanti Bros. “Here, instead of doing chores, he can enjoy a fun, casual environment and have an Almost Famous Primanti Bros. sandwich – and maybe a cold beer – all while spending quality time with this family.”

The Dads Eat Free one-day offer is good across all Primanti Bros. restaurants in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, Michigan, and Indiana.

For more information, visit www.primantibros.com.

About Primanti Bros.

In 1933, Joe Primanti opened a lunch cart in Pittsburgh’s Strip District selling sandwiches to the hungry truckers who were coming and going at all times of the night. Encouraged by sales and positive feedback, Joe expanded to a small storefront where he was joined by his brothers Dick and Stanley and their nephew John DePriter. And that’s how the very first Primanti Bros. location was born – Primanti Bros. currently has 42 locations, all dedicated to that early notion that folks deserve great food, with no pretense, for a good price.

Contacts:

Ryan Wilkinson

Primanti Bros.

724-689-3696

mediarelations@PrimantiBros.com

Brian Tedeschi

Think Communications, Inc.

412-638-5981

brian@thinkcreativity.com