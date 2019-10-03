Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar #FlipForHeinz to Celebrate 150 Years

Iconic Pittsburgh brands join together to honor 150-year legacy

Pittsburgh, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar is celebrating the 150th anniversary of HEINZ, maker of America’s Favorite Ketchup, with a promotion worthy of flipping over. Beginning on October 4 at the restaurant’s location at 2 Market Square, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, fans will be invited to pose with a larger-than-life birthday card for HEINZ Ketchup for their chance to win one of 15 $150 gift cards.

The birthday card, which features a 12-foot-tall, overturned bottle of HEINZ ketchup, will be on display next to Primanti Bros. in Market Square.

Fans who post an image to social media with the birthday card – or from inside of any Primanti Bros. location – using #FlipForHeinz will be entered to win a $150 gift card for Primanti Bros. One gift card will be given away each day between October 4 and October 19.

“We’ve been serving Heinz ketchup since the beginning – in 1933,” said Toni Haggerty, who has worked at the restaurant for more than 40 years. “From the original location all the way to our newest openings. It’s only Heinz. And that’s the way it’ll be for the next 150 years, too.”

No purchase is necessary to be eligible for the $150 gift card giveaway and fans will be notified via social media if they’ve won each day.

Can’t make it out to any Primanti Bros. location? Then be sure to follow along with the restaurant’s social channels or on their website at www.primantibros.com to catch a glimpse of all the photos.

**Additional photos of the installation are available upon request.

About Primanti Brothers

In 1933, Joe Primanti opened a lunch cart in Pittsburgh’s Strip District selling sandwiches to the hungry truckers who were coming and going at all times of the night. Encouraged by sales and positive feedback, Joe expanded to a small storefront where he was joined by his brothers Dick and Stanley and their nephew John DePriter. And that’s how the very first Primanti Bros. location was born – Primanti Bros. currently has 42 locations, all dedicated to that early notion that folks deserve great food, with no pretense, for a good price.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts:

Ryan Wilkinson

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar

724-689-3696

mediarelations@PrimantiBros.com

Brian Tedeschi

Think Communications, Inc.

412-638-5981

brian@thinkcreativity.com