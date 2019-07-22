Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar, East End Brewing Bring Almost Famous Pickle Beer to Pittsburgh

Inaugural “first crack” July 25, 10:30 a.m. in Market Square

Pittsburgh, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Soon, Pittsburghers will be doing everything pickle. Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar and East End Brewing thought they would get in on the fun and collaborate to create one of the city’s first pickle-flavored craft beers – the Almost Famous Pickle Beer. The new beer rolls out Thursday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m., at Primanti Bros.’ Market Square location downtown with a “First Crack” of the 16 oz. commemoratively designed cans.

“This is a pretty big dill,” said James Prezioso, marketing manager, Primanti Bros. “A pickle and a beer have complemented the Primanti Bros. Almost Famous sandwich for more than 80 years. With East End Brewing, we collaborated on a unique beer that celebrates the city and its heritage in a very cool way.”

Primanti Bros. worked with East End Brewing founder Scott Smith and his team to brew this new beer with the unique dill flavor.

According to Smith, the historical collaboration between his brewery and Primanti Bros. is an example of two iconic Pittsburgh companies joining forces to bring a product to the market that is testament to Pittsburgh’s food and beer culture.

To make this limited-edition beer beverage, Prezioso and Smith worked to combine 630 pounds of fresh cucumbers with coriander, salt, and fresh dill. East End brewers managed to create the beer – a “Gose Ale” (pronounced goes-uh), with all the flavors found in a Primanti Bros’ pickle. “Except maybe the crunch,” said Smith.

The Almost Famous Pickle Beer is available while supplies last at select Primanti Bros. locations in the Pittsburgh-area, as well as at East End Brewing in Larimer. For a full list of Primanti Bros., locations serving the Almost Famous Pickle Beer, visit www.primantibros.com.

“Clearly, Primanti Bros. is a one-of-a-kind restaurant with incredibly deep roots in Pittsburgh and East End Brewing has become known for its commitment to superior craft beer,” said Adam Golomb, chief marketing officer, Primanti Bros. “This is really a match made in heaven. Or, if you prefer, in Pittsburgh.”

Smith added that Primanti’s has been one of East End Brewing’s most loyal customers for years, and a true Pittsburgh institution for as long as he can remember. So, when the idea of brewing a beer together came up, he jumped at the chance. “We settled on a pickle beer because aside from the obvious place of prominence the pickle holds in Pittsburgh’s culinary history, can you think of anything that goes better with a Primanti Bros. Almost Famous sandwich?” he said.

Visit www.primantibros.com or www.eastendbrewing.com for more information.

About Primanti Brothers



In 1933, Joe Primanti opened a lunch cart in Pittsburgh’s Strip District selling sandwiches to the hungry truckers who were coming and going at all times of the night. Encouraged by sales and positive feedback, Joe expanded to a small storefront where he was joined by his brothers Dick and Stanley and their nephew John DePriter. And that’s how the very first Primanti Bros. location was born – Primanti Bros. currently has 42 locations, all dedicated to that early notion that folks deserve great food, with no pretense, for a good price.

About East End Brewing

Scott Smith founded East End Brewing Company in 2004 after quitting his engineering job with a consumer products company so he could bring fresh, local beer to Pittsburgh. Known for its flagship Big Hop American Ale, the brewery can produce more than 5,000 barrels a year in kegs, cans and bottles at its 17,000-square-foot facility in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood. East End Brewing has been called “The most celebrated local craft brewery,” by Pittsburgh Magazine, and has been named “Best Local Beer,” seven years in a row by Pittsburgh City Paper.

Contacts:

Ryan Wilkinson

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar

724-689-3696

mediarelations@PrimantiBros.com

Brian Tedeschi

Think Communications, Inc.

412-638-5981

brian@thinkcreativity.com