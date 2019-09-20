Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar Cohosts Michael Mina Tailgate Experience at Steelers v. 49er’s Game with “Mini” Almost Famous Sandwiches

Pittsburgh, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Football fans attending the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Francisco 49er’s home opener on Sunday, Sept. 22, at Levi’s® Stadium, can enjoy a little taste of Pittsburgh when Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar cohosts celebrity Chef Michael Mina’s Tailgate experience – a specially inspired game-theme menu featuring miniature Primanti Bros.’ Almost Famous sandwiches.

Like original Primanti Bros. sandwiches, the new Almost Famous mini sandwiches are stacked high with grilled meat, melted cheese, French fries, tomatoes and coleslaw piled between two slices of thick-sliced Italian bread. The mini sandwiches are now available on the restaurant’s new catering menu at all of its locations across six states.

“We are excited about the chance to share a true Pittsburgh food icon with football fans during the Steelers game in San Francisco,” said Ryan Wilkinson, marketing director, Primanti Bros.

Michael Mina’s San Francisco-based restaurant management company specializes in creating and operating upscale, innovative restaurant concepts, led by founder and award-winning Chef, Michael Mina.

About Mina Group

Operating since 2003, Mina Group currently manages more than 30 concepts around the world. The San Francisco Chronicle three-and-a-half-star winner MICHAEL MINA in San Francisco is Michael’s crown jewel and marks the newest phase and ultimate expression in the career of the James Beard Award-winning chef.

About Primanti Brothers

In 1933, Joe Primanti opened a lunch cart in Pittsburgh’s Strip District selling sandwiches to the hungry truckers who were coming and going at all times of the night. Encouraged by sales and positive feedback, Joe expanded to a small storefront where he was joined by his brothers Dick and Stanley and their nephew John DePriter. And that’s how the very first Primanti Bros. location was born – Primanti Bros. currently has 42 locations, all dedicated to that early notion that folks deserve great food, with no pretense, for a good price.

