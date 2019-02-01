Primanti Bros. Names Adam Golomb as First CMO

Veteran Restaurant & Retail Marketer Joins Team to Deliver Sales Growth, Build Brand Awareness and Identify New Revenue Opportunities

Adam Golomb

Chief Marketing Officer

Primanti Bros.

Pittsburgh, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar, the 86-year-old Pittsburgh-based restaurant concept, today announces Adam Golomb as the company’s first Chief Marketing Officer. Golomb will oversee Primanti Bros.’ marketing strategy, menu development, and concept strategy, and will report to David Head, Primanti Bros. CEO.

“With Adam’s unique skillset and experience, he is a natural choice to lead the marketing efforts, which will help expand the Primanti Bros. concept and we are so excited to welcome him to the team,” said Head.

With more than 20 years of experience, Golomb joins Primanti Bros. from Giant Eagle where he most recently served as senior director of gift card merchandising, overseeing the grocery and convenience retailer’s more than $1 billion third-party gift card marketplace. Prior to Giant Eagle, Adam was with Eat’n Park Hospitality Group in various marketing roles.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Primanti’s team at a pivotal time in the company’s growth and to focus on a concept that I have been a fan of for more than 30 years,” said Golomb.

Adam holds a bachelor’s degree from Johnson & Wales University and a master’s degree from Penn State University.

About Primanti Brothers

In 1933, Joe Primanti opened a lunch cart in Pittsburgh’s Strip District selling sandwiches to the hungry truckers who were coming and going at all times of the night. Encouraged by sales and positive feedback, Joe expanded to a small storefront where he was joined by his brothers Dick and Stanley and their nephew John DePriter. And that’s how the very first Primanti Bros. location was born – Primanti Bros. currently has 44 locations, all dedicated to that early notion that folks deserve great food, with no pretense, for a good price.

