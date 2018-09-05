Preview: Marcus Samuelsson, Lord Huron to Headline Catskills Wine + Food Festival

With the persistently multiplying slate of food festivals, we’ve come to focus more and more on the factor of setting. After all, you can get a good duck confit just about anywhere; but where else can you get scenery like, say, The Catskills?

And indeed, if breathtaking vistas do make your heart flutter, the Catskills Wine + Food Festival, October 6 & 7 at the Camp Echo grounds in Bloomingburg, must be an absolute on your autumn culinary calendar. Organized against a peaceful lakeside backdrop, at the foot of the Catskills Mountains, it’s also surrounded by towns noted for their timeless charms and awe-inspiring views.

Big name food world talent abounds at this year’s festival, with Marcus Samuelsson heading a lineup that also features Meatball Shop’s Michael Chernow, Top Chef‘s Gail Simmons, Chopped‘s Alex Guarnaschelli, and Late Nite Eats host Jordan Andino. Standard passes include cooking demonstrations, wine tastings and the like, while VIP access affords special chef & artist meet-and-greet events, plus open bar at designated times, and preferred viewing areas during entertainment programming.

And speaking of, while the musical lineup at such festivals can often fall decidedly flat, here you will get to eat to the beat of the considerable likes of The Revivalists, Moon Taxi, and those indie-darlings-turned-sensations Lord Huron (amongst others).

For our part, we recommend tacking on a couple of extra days to further explore the Catskills region, visiting charming Narrowsburg and its venerable literary destination One Grand Books, or atmospheric Tannersville, for its inimitable vintage shops.

Marcus Samuelsson

Lord Huron

