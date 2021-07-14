Pressing Forward as Pressed

Pressed Juicery’s Evolution Includes Expanded Menu and New in-Store Consumer Experience, Which Solidifies the Brand’s Mission of Making Nutrition Accessible

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) For more than a decade, Pressed Juicery has been a leader in providing cold-pressed juice and plant-based treats to consumers across the country. As the innovative brand looks forward, it blazes a new path with an invigorated focus on plant-based products, customer experience and community connections. Now known simply as Pressed, this refresh reflects the brand’s uncomplicated approach to products and its mission to pave the way for plant-forward living by making real, healthy food accessible to everyone.

Expanded product offerings, updated in-store aesthetics, and increased membership rewards are just a few of the tangible ways consumers will experience the new Pressed, along with an evolved brand look and feel that more closely matches core customer values of healthy eating, healthy living and healthy community.

“While Pressed is evolving, our purpose remains the same: we want to be a partner for good – good nutrition that fuels our consumers’ and community’s best, most vibrant lives,” said Michelle Peterson, Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re excited for new and existing fans to join us in-store to see all of these simplified and modern changes the brand is making while continuing to offer a plant-based haven that makes healthy living even more attainable.”

Exciting changes for Pressed guests include:

Product Offerings: The plant-based menu will now include new wellness shot offerings, plant-based soft serve, smoothies and smoothie bowls. Each item on the menu is crafted using seasonal produce. Pressed avoids added sugars and preservatives. The new offerings will be rolling out throughout the year.

The plant-based menu will now include new wellness shot offerings, plant-based soft serve, smoothies and smoothie bowls. Each item on the menu is crafted using seasonal produce. Pressed avoids added sugars and preservatives. The new offerings will be rolling out throughout the year.

In-store Experience and Brand Redesign: The new elements of the brand's refresh emphasize a modern, clean aesthetic highlighting its plant-forward mission, without sacrificing the comfort and familiarity long-time fans have come to expect. Pressed will roll out this update in all new locations, and revamp existing 90+ locations over the next 12-18 months.

Guests will begin to see the new Pressed starting today across social and digital platforms, as well as in select stores. To celebrate the refresh, Pressed Members can purchase one (1) item from each menu category for $2.00.* The brand may be evolving but the products that you know and love will remain exactly the same. Most importantly, the brand will continue its mission to be your partner for good – good nutrition that fuels your best, most vibrant life.

Pressed is also deepening its roots in the community, giving back across markets that have welcomed and supported the brand for the past ten years, and those new ones they are entering for the first time. Throughout 2021, the brand will support community gardens and area green spaces through charitable donations and volunteer events, creating lasting partnerships that encourage healthy living in and around Pressed locations. Pressed will launch this new initiative with a community event tied to the opening of its new Chino Hills, CA location. Throughout the rest of the year, we’ll also be bringing this experience and community garden support to other U.S. locations including New York City, Boston and Dallas.

For a complete list of Pressed locations, please visit pressed.com and follow Pressed on social on Facebook & @pressedjuicery on Instagram & Twitter .

*Deal valid from July 14, 2021 – July 19, 2021. Categories include Juices, Smoothies, Smoothie Bowls, Soft Serve, Shots.

About Pressed

Pressed is the leading cold-pressed juice and plant-based treats brand dedicated to making plant-forward living as convenient and delicious as possible. The company’s mission is to pave the way for plant-forward living by making real healthy food accessible to everyone. To that end, Pressed operates over 90+ retail stores in eight states, is available in nearly 3,000 locations through its wholesale partners, and can be purchased directly from their website to any location within the U.S. For a complete list of locations where Pressed is available please visit pressed.com and follow Pressed on Facebook & @pressedjuicery on Instagram & Twitter .

Pressed operates facilities just minutes from the farms and orchards that grow produce, and use the most advanced cold-pressed technology available. Their commitment to a 3-day farm-to-bottle process means virtually no downtime between harvest and press, which allows for maximum nutrients, maximum health benefits, and maximum flavor! Pressed offers over 40 delicious varieties of cold-pressed juice, plant-based milks, power-packed smoothies and health-boosting shots. They also offer a revolutionary plant-based soft serve made from only fruits, nuts and vegetables, proving that healthy and great taste don’t have to be mutually exclusive. For more information, visit pressed.com .

