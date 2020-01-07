Press Waffle Co. Makes its Highly Anticipated Waco Debut

Customizable waffle concept to open in Waco’s first food hall on Jan. 12

Waco, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Waffle lovers, get ready … Press Waffle Co. will soon be whippin’ up its fully customizable authentic Liege waffles for all of Waco!

After its successful pitch to expand its family-owned business on ABC’s Shark Tank, Press is set to open its doors to the Waco community on Sunday, Jan. 12 in the city’s first food hall, Union Hall.

Located at 720 Franklin Ave., Union Hall will be a community eatery offering a range of delicious and diverse dining options full of new concepts, like Press, and old favorites.

To celebrate its grand opening, Press will give away $10 gift cards to every customer that comes on opening day, in addition to other giveaways and specials throughout the day. For the true waffle enthusiasts, Press will be open for limited hours starting Jan. 9 as the team prepares for its grand opening.

“Waco is such a vibrant town that has seen so much growth over the last decade,” said Co-Founder Bryan Lewis. “We are very excited to be a part of such a tight knit community and excited to see Union Hall become one of the best dining destinations in the city. Food halls have become so popular in larger markets across the country, and it only makes sense that a trendsetting town like Waco would have one of its own!”

The new 350-square-foot shop will mark Press’ first location in Waco and fifth overall. It will be open during the food hall’s operating hours, which are daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with hopes to expand its breakfast hours to the downtown community in the future.

A one-of-a-kind concept, Press Waffle Co. meets the demand for unique, customizable, indulgent offerings that customers crave. Following its successful Shark Tank airing, Press is looking for fellow waffle lovers and motivated individuals that share its vision of expanding the brand across the country. You can find out more about their upcoming openings and franchise opportunities at ownapress.com.

Press specializes in authentic Liege waffles – dough-based waffles with a brioche-like texture, loaded with caramelized clusters of Belgian pearl sugar in each and every bite. Every waffle is fully customizable and can be served with a variety of fruits, sauces and house-made whipped creams. Press also offers unique monthly specials and savory selections like its bestselling Chicken & Waffles.

For additional information, including hours and the full menu, visit presswaffleco.com.

Press Waffle Co. – A New Way To Waffle.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-953-5432

cstudebaker@championmgt.com