Press Waffle Co. Executes Franchise Agreement to Expand into Waco

First Dallas-based restaurant brand to secure Shark funding to open new location in Union Hall

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) After successfully pitching nationwide development on ABC’s Shark Tank, Press Waffle Co. is proving that its new partner, Barbara Corcoran, made the right decision.

Bryan and Caleb Lewis, brothers and co-owners of the brand, announced today that the restaurant has executed an agreement with Kyle Van de Ven and Kevin Koskovich to bring Press Waffle Co. to Union Hall, an 18,000-square-foot food hall in downtown Waco.

“We are so excited to be partnering with Kyle and Kevin for this exciting project in Waco, Texas,” Bryan Lewis said. “We look forward to this being the first of many great franchise partners we get to work with in the future.”

This is Van de Ven and Koskovich’s first venture into the food business. Waco’s first Press Waffle Co. is expected to open July 2019.

“We have known the Press guys for a number of years now and have followed their journey from food truck to food hall to their national appearance on Shark Tank,” Van de Ven said. “We have always loved the business and especially the product, so when the opportunity came up for us to partner with them, it was really a no brainer. We are excited to open in Union Hall and hopefully more to come!”

In addition to being the first Dallas-based restaurant to be funded on Shark Tank, Press Waffle Co. is one of only a handful of businesses that Corcoran – one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country – has invested in through the show.

A one-of-a-kind concept, Press Waffle Co. meets the demand for unique, customizable, indulgent offerings that customers crave. Following its successful Shark Tank airing, Press is looking for fellow waffle lovers and motivated individuals that share its vision of expanding the brand across the country. You can find out more about their upcoming openings and franchise opportunities at ownapress.com.

Press specializes in authentic Liege waffles – dough-based waffles with a brioche-like texture, loaded with caramelized clusters of Belgian pearl sugar in each and every bite. Every waffle is fully customizable and can be served with a variety of fruits, sauces and house-made whipped creams. Press also offers unique monthly specials and savory selections like its bestselling Chicken & Waffles.

There are currently three Press locations: In Plano’s Legacy Hall, Fort Worth’s Food Hall at Crockett Row and Baybrook Mall in Friendswood (Houston), with a fourth location coming soon to Oklahoma City’s The Collective Kitchens + Cocktails. For additional information, including hours and the full menu, visit presswaffleco.com.

Press Waffle Co. – A New Way To Waffle.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com