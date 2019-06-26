Press Waffle Co. Debuts Innovative Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich

Customizable waffle concept creates refreshing dessert for hottest month of the year, available July 1 – 31

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Press Waffle Co. is incorporating the one special dessert ingredient that is guaranteed to refresh guests on a hot day – ice cream – between two of its signature waffles.

During the month of July, guests can delight in the new mouthwatering Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich, which features vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two of Press’ distinctive, delicious Liege waffles. Guests can also select one sauce of their choice like Nutella, cookie butter or caramel to top off their Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich.

“Ice cream is the most refreshing dessert when it’s hot out, so what better idea than to combine it with our famous waffles?” said Bryan Lewis, co-owner of Press Waffle Co. “We’ve been working on perfecting this idea for a while, and we are now ready to amaze our guests with this sweet summer special!”

The scrumptious Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich is only available through July 31, so head to the Press location nearest you to devour this tasty treat.

A one-of-a-kind concept, Press meets the demand for unique, customizable, indulgent offerings that customers crave, as millions of viewers of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank learned in late-March. Following Bryan and Caleb Lewis’ compelling presentation – highlighted by a serving of their signature waffle creations – all four Sharks engaged in a feeding frenzy to partner with the Dallas-based brand. The brothers eventually agreed to an extraordinary offer from Barbara Corcoran, which is now funding Press’ nationwide expansion. You can find out more about their upcoming openings and franchise opportunities at ownapress.com.

Press specializes in authentic Liege waffles – dough-based waffles with a brioche-like texture, loaded with caramelized clusters of Belgian pearl sugar in each and every bite. Every waffle is fully customizable and can be served with a variety of fruits, sauces and house-made whipped creams. Press also offers unique monthly specials and savory selections like its bestselling Chicken & Waffles.

There are currently three Press locations: In Plano’s Legacy Hall, Fort Worth’s Food Hall at Crockett Row and Baybrook Mall in Friendswood (Houston), with two locations coming soon to Oklahoma City and Waco, Texas. For additional information, including hours and the full menu, visit presswaffleco.com.

Press Waffle Co. – A New Way To Waffle.

