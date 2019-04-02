Press Waffle Co. Debuts the Cinnamon Roll Waffle

Press Waffle Co. debuts innovative new waffle, available only through April 30

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Press Waffle Co. has done it again; combined two breakfast favorites to create a mouthwatering treat that is guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Available only during the month of April, guests can indulge in Press’ new Cinnamon Roll Waffle – a Leige waffle topped with gooey cinnamon glaze and cream cheese frosting.

This gooey goodness is only available for a limited time, so head to your nearest Press Waffle Co. for the Best. Waffles. Ever.

A one-of-a-kind concept, Press meets the demand for unique, customizable, indulgent offerings that customers crave, as millions of viewers of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank learned in late-March. Following Bryan and Caleb Lewis’ compelling presentation – highlighted by a serving of their signature waffle creations – all four Sharks engaged in a feeding frenzy to partner with the Dallas-based brand. The brothers eventually agreed to an extraordinary offer from Barbara Corcoran, which is now funding Press’ nationwide expansion. You can find out more about their upcoming openings and franchise opportunities at ownapress.com.

Press specializes in authentic Liege waffles – dough-based waffles with a brioche-like texture, loaded with caramelized clusters of Belgian pearl sugar in each and every bite. Every waffle is fully customizable and can be served with a variety of fruits, sauces and house-made whipped creams. Press also offers unique monthly specials and savory selections like its bestselling Chicken & Waffles.

There are currently three Press locations: In Plano’s Legacy Hall, Fort Worth’s Food Hall at Crockett Row and Baybrook Mall in Friendswood (Houston), with a fourth location coming soon to Oklahoma City’s The Collective Kitchens + Cocktails. For additional information, including hours and the full menu, visit presswaffleco.com.

Press Waffle Co. – A New Way To Waffle.

