Press Waffle Co. Celebrates Grand Opening of First Oklahoma City Location

Customizable waffle concept to open in Oklahoma City’s first food hall and give away Free Waffles for a Year Aug. 2-4

Oklahoma City (RestaurantNews.com) Press Waffle Co. is about to be crankin’ out its fully customizable authentic Belgian waffles to guests in Oklahoma City!

After its successful pitch to expand their family-owned business on ABC’s Shark Tank, Press is set to make its Oklahoma debut on Thursday, Aug. 1 in Oklahoma City’s first food hall, The Collective Kitchens + Cocktails.

Located in the heart of Midtown at 308 NW 10th St., The Collective Kitchens + Cocktails is also set to open the first weekend of August. It will be home to 11 kitchens, a 40-foot bar with 32 taps and a 95-person rooftop patio boasting views of downtown and much more.

To celebrate its grand opening, Press will be giving away Free Waffles for a Year to five lucky winners! Everyone who swings by the new Press location between Aug. 2-4 will be entered to win a waffle-lover’s dream giveaway. The drawing will be held on Monday, Aug. 5, and will be announced on Press’ Facebook page.

“We couldn’t imagine a better place to open our first shop outside of Texas,” said Bryan Lewis, co-owner of Press Waffle Co. “Our family has long standing ties to Oklahoma City and when the opportunity presented itself to open a shop just a few miles away from our father’s childhood home, we knew this is where Press belonged.”

“We are excited to be a part of this innovative new food hall,” said Caleb Lewis, co-owner of Press Waffle Co. “We aren’t looking to compete with established local businesses, but rather bring our unique take on waffles to the area. We look forward to opening and giving everyone in Oklahoma City a new opportunity to indulge in sweet and savory waffles at any time of the day.”

The 270-square-foot shop will mark Press’ first location in Oklahoma and fourth overall. It will be open during the food hall’s operating hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

A one-of-a-kind concept, Press Waffle Co. meets the demand for unique, customizable, indulgent offerings that customers crave. Following its successful Shark Tank airing, Press is looking for fellow waffle lovers and motivated individuals that share its vision of expanding the brand across the country. You can find out more about their upcoming openings and franchise opportunities at ownapress.com.

Press specializes in authentic Liege waffles – dough-based waffles with a brioche-like texture, loaded with caramelized clusters of Belgian pearl sugar in each and every bite. Every waffle is fully customizable and can be served with a variety of fruits, sauces and house-made whipped creams. Press also offers unique monthly specials and savory selections like its bestselling Chicken & Waffles.

For additional information, including hours and the full menu, visit presswaffleco.com.

Press Waffle Co. – A New Way To Waffle.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com