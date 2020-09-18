Presotea Announces 10 New Locations on West Coast

Fastest growing bubble tea company in the world sets more roots in California.

( RestaurantNews.com ) Presotea, an international and innovative Boba tea brand, has just announced the sale of 10 new locations on the West Coast.

The new locations span from LA to San Diego county. “This is incredible news considering we just launched the franchise sales program in SoCal two months ago,” said Devin Conner, Director of Franchise Sales for Presotea America. “We are pleased with our explosive progress so far and are excited to see what the next months bring.”

Presotea’s new franchise partners, Eugene and Vivian Yeh, are developing multiple locations in the Southern California region. The locations can be found in Torrance, Lawndale/Gardena, Inglewood/Ladera Heights, Culver City, USC, Westwood/Brentwood, Beverly Hills/Beverly Grove, and Hollywood.

Presotea was first founded in Taiwan. Since then the brand has over 370 successful locations around the world. The Presotea brand currently has a presence in Hong Kong, China, Japan, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Canada, and Australia. They are known for their unique bubble tea flavors, consistently changing menu, and fresh ingredients. “The U.S. is just seeing the beginnings of Presotea,” stated Conner. “I am confident we will see more franchise partners develop new locations very soon.”

For more information on becoming a franchise partner with Presotea America, visit their franchise webpage at https://presoteaamerica.com/franchise .

About Presotea America

Presotea is a milk tea brand with more than 320 stores worldwide. Presotea prides itself on bringing true value to their customers and franchise partners. They always use fresh tapioca in each tea and utilize innovative brewing technology for a fresh, delicious, made-to-order bubble tea experience every time. For more information on Presotea America, visit https://presoteaamerica.com .

Contact:

224-676-8777

franchise@presoteaamerica.com

The post Presotea Announces 10 New Locations on West Coast first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.