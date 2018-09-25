Presidio closing after 4 years in Bucktown; owner warns that neighborhood restaurants are suffering

Presidio, the seasonally focused restaurant and cocktail bar in Bucktown, plans to close Saturday. The restaurant opened in 2014 and was the first project for Patrick Cullen, a former attorney.

The restaurant announced the message on Instagram: "After four amazing years, the Presidio team has come to the difficult decision that it's time to close our doors for good. It’s been an incredible journey for us, but it’s the right time to begin our next chapter."

No exact reason was given for the closing, and the restaurant hasn't returned calls seeking comment.

But in a much longer message posted to his Facebook page, Cullen wrote about the importance of neighborhood restaurants in Chicago, and how they are threatened: "As I take a break from the role of small business owner, I want to advocate for the types of bars and restaurants that have always been the backbone of Chicago — the City of Neighborhoods. While our local food media have become ever-more enchanted by heat maps, celebrity chefs, ‘restaurant rows,’ glitzy awards ceremonies, and big box restaurant groups, the neighborhood joint has suffered."

Cullen adds that if you really love a restaurant in your neighborhood, you should get back there soon. "Find that special bar or restaurant on your block and visit early, often, and with all of your friends before it’s too late!"

1749 N. Damen Ave., 773-697-3315, presidiochicago.com

