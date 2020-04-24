Presidential campaigns, now all virtual, try to engage Florida voters

April 24, 2020From www.sun-sentinel.com
Anthony Man / South Florida Sun Sentinel
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are, by necessity, running radically different campaigns as they seek to engage Florida voters in an era of coronavirus-required stay-at-home orders and social distancing. The campaigns are all about Zoom video meetings, technology that connects volunteers with potential supporters through voice calls and text messages, and even fundraising that brings headliners before potential donors electronically.