President Joe Aurelio Of Aurelio’s Pizza Announces Week Long “Get Behind The Vest” Fundraiser

Flagship Location at 1212 S. Michigan Continues Long Tradition of Giving Back to Community by Donating 20 Percent of All Sales to Purchase Bulletproof Vests for Chicago Police: March 5 – 11, 2018

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) In the wake of the recent fatal shooting of Police Commander Paul Bauer, Aurelio’s Pizza President Joe Aurelio announces week long fundraiser for Get Behind the Vest to raise money to purchase bulletproof vests for Chicago police officers. As Aurelio’s Pizza, the nation’s fifth and Chicago’s oldest family pizza chain, celebrates their 59th anniversary they will continue their long tradition of giving back to the communities they serve by donating 20 percent of their proceeds of all sales during the week of March 5-11, 2018 from the 1212 location.

To kick off the week long fundraiser, Aurelio’s Pizza South Loop will host a day long pizza party for $20 for adults and $10 for kids featuring a buffet with pizza, salad, pasta, and soda for Chicago police along with their family and friends on Monday, March 5, 2018 from 11 AM to 8 PM. On that day, 50 percent of the proceeds from the party will go to the Get Behind the Vest.

When opening their newest flagship Aurelio’s Pizza location three years ago, President Joe Aurelio opened his doors to support the local police officers in the community. “For me this hits close to home because my grandfather was a Chicago policeman for thirty years in Bridgeport,” said Aurelio’s President Joe Aurelio. “I also had the honor of meeting Commander Bauer on one of his visits for lunch and like many other people he touched I remember his warm friendly personality.”

Aurelio’s Pizza Chicago South Loop is located at 1212 South Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL with convenient parking located in the Park Michigan lot next to the restaurant. They are open Monday – Thursday from 11 AM to 10 PM, Friday and Saturday 11 AM to 11 PM, and Sunday 11 AM to 9 PM. For carry out and delivery orders, call (312) 374-4459. For more information, visit www.aureliospizza.com or find them on Facebook @AureliosChicagoSouthLoop.

About Aurelio’s Pizza

Aurelio’s Pizza was awarded 2016 Chicago Tribune’s “Top 25 Pizzas” for their thin crust cheese and sausage pizza.

Named as “Chicago’s Most 30 Iconic Pizzerias” in 2017

Aurelio’s is Chicagoland’s first and the nation’s fifth established pizza chain. With a history as rich and entrenched in the community as the pizza it’s famous for, the very first Aurelio’s restaurant opened on Ridge Road in Homewood, IL as the pride and joy of Joseph A. Aurelio, Jr. who decided to give it a go as a restaurateur at the age of 26. With its legendary “old oven” dating back to 1959 in its Homewood location, Aurelio’s was a pioneer in the concept of the Family Pizzeria in the United States and helped to launch pizza into the American lexicon. Since that time, Aurelio’s has become one of Chicagoland’s claims to fame. And, transplanted Chicagoans all over the map have helped to bring their favorite pizzeria franchise to 42 locations across six states, growing a strong fan base for the taste of Aurelio’s.