Prepare Your Outdoor Dining Space for 2021 with a Retractable Roof System

5 Reasons Your Restaurant Patio Needs a Roll-A-Cover Retractable Enclosure or a Retractable Roof System

1. Maximizes Revenue:

Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosures and roof systems allow for outdoor restaurants, bars and rooftops to remain open year-round, regardless of the weather. Therefore, restaurants, bars and rooftops never lose revenue on their outdoor space due to inclement weather. This means that a restaurant’s occupancy size is larger because it doesn’t have to solely rely on its indoor dining space. A restaurant patio retractable roof will change the way your business will operate.

2. Protects from Weather:

When the weather becomes inclement, restaurant, bar and rooftop patios typically are unusable, unless they have a retractable roof system. Roll-A-Cover’s enclosure systems protect patrons from the weather year-round. When it starts raining or snowing, the enclosure simply closes manually or via motorization in only moments. Even when the roof is closed, diners can enjoy an outdoor ambiance. Roll-A-Cover’s retractable roof systems also protect from debris from wind and helps keep the outdoor patio clean.

3. Promotes Pandemic Readiness:

Proper air ventilation during a pandemic is especially important for restaurants. During COVID-19, restaurants with open roofs and rolling walls have been able to safely remain open. Roll-A-Cover can replace your existing fixed roof with a retractable glass roof to increase ventilation and promote safe dining practices. Capitalizing on your outdoor patio space and refurbishing it with a retractable enclosure system also will increase customers.

4. Provides a WOW Factor:

Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosures and roof systems provide a WOW factor at restaurants, bars and rooftops. Having a glass roof that opens and closes helps to create a state-of-the-art ambiance that draws customers in. Diners love watching the enclosure open and close. Additionally, retractable roofs help garner more positive reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor, which further helps your establishment.

5. Energy Efficient:

Retractable roof systems promote energy efficiency due to the increase in natural light and the decrease of electricity. A fixed non-glass roof would require the use of the lightbulbs and heating and air. A retractable roof allows for natural air ventilation, decreased electricity, and increased daylighting. This helps decrease greenhouse gas emissions and also reduces your restaurant’s electric bill.

