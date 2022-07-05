Premier Historically Inspired Development to Begin Construction in Alpharetta!

( RestaurantNews.com ) South Main Development Partners is excited to announce commencement of construction of retail and office development located in the heart of Alpharetta, Georgia called Founders Hall . Lining main street and situated across from City Hall, the classically designed building will marry old-world elegance with modern style.

The three-story building, 30,000 square foot building designed by notable architect D. Tracy Ward will be home to upscale restaurants, boutique shops and offices to include:

Amorino Gelato, one of Europe’s most authentic and celebrated gelato shops, features specialty gelato, macarons, and other delicacies such as flower shaped gelato and sorbets. All their offerings are made with the finest all-natural, premium ingredients sourced from all over the world.

Cultivate Food & Coffee, a trend-forward brunch & coffee concept built on a foundation of fresh from scratch farm-to-table culinary principles, and;

First Body Wellness Center, whose focus is to “make you look better, feel better, and be the best version of yourself.”

Surchero’s Fresh Mex which just recently opened its flagship location to rave reviews just a half block away will anchor the second floor with its corporate offices.

The third floor which features a rooftop terrace above is now available for lease.

Beau King, the managing partner of the new development is thrilled to add an Alpharetta property to his Kim King Associates portfolio stating,

“Now that we have received our land disturbance permit, Founders Hall will soon be a part of one of the most charming and vibrant cities in the southeast.”

Founders Hall is scheduled to be completed 3rd quarter 2023. For more information, please visit https://foundershallalpharetta.com .

Media Contact:

Stephanie Krank

krankcommercial@gmail.com

310-980-3750

