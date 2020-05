The next Triple Crown winner could be coronated in the Preakness after the New York Racing Association announced Tuesday that the Belmont Stakes will be held June 20. The traditional third leg of the Triple Crown series will instead be the first, with the Kentucky Derby scheduled to follow on Sept. 5 and the Preakness on Oct. 3. The Belmont will be run without spectators and cover 1 1/8 miles instead of the traditional 1 1/2 miles.