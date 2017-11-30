Pre-show, three-course menus debut at three Sands restaurants

You don’t have to sacrifice a great meal for a great show — or vice versa.

At Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem, new pre-show menus at Emeril’s Chop House, Emeril’s Fish House and Buddy V’s Ristorante are designed to not only taste delicious, but also get you in and out of the restaurants quickly.

The three-course menus are available 5 to 7 p.m. on Sands Bethlehem Event Center show nights.

Sample $30 meals include: Grandma’s meatballs, chicken parm and a cannoli at Buddy V’s; and crab and sweet corn chowder, seafood bouillabaisse and salted caramel cheesecake at Emeril’s Fish House.

For $55 at Emeril’s Chop House, you could enjoy crispy Point Judith calamari, an 8-ounce prime sirloin steak (with whipped potatoes, asparagus and veal glace) and Emeril’s banana cream pie, among other options.

Prices are not inclusive of tax and gratuity. For full menus and reservations, see pasands.com/dining.

