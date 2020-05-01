Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Praying for churches to reopen

May 1, 2020 | 5:39pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

Dozens pray outside Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago for churches to reopen.