Prairie State Generating Station coal plant

January 21, 2021From www.chicagotribune.com
E. Jason Wambsgans / Chicago Tribune
Sold on a promise of cheap electricity, dozens of communities in Illinois and eight other Midwest states are instead stuck with paying off more than $5 billion in debt for the Prairie State Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant that is one of the nation’s largest industrial sources of climate-changing carbon dioxide pollution. Prairie State is one of the biggest challenges to President-elect Joe Biden’s plans for 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035.