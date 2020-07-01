PPL Center operators will install self-service ticket scanners, take other safety measures to prepare for eventual reopening

July 1, 2020From www.mcall.com
Amy Shortell
Operators of the PPL Center are modifying the downtown Allentown arena to prepare for events in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak. The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority, which owns the arena, on Wednesday approved about $150,000 in safety and sanitation improvements that arena Vice President and General Manager Gunnar Fox believes are vital to reopening safely and creating a “contactless experience” amid the pandemic.