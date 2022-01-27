Powerhouse Communications Welcomes TOUS les JOURS To Growing Franchise Restaurant Roster

Award-Winning Agency to Lead National Media and Influencer Relations for Fast-Growing French-Asian Bakery Chain

Santa Ana, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Powerhouse Communications , a creative public relations agency specializing in brand storytelling, media relations and influencer programs, has been retained by TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, as the brand’s first U.S. public relations agency of record. Powerhouse will lead national PR efforts for TOUS les JOURS, leveraging years of results-driven communications initiatives for an array of franchise restaurant concepts, including Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Juice It Up! and WaBa Grill.

TOUS les JOURS has over 70 locations in 20 states across the country and plans to reach its 100th store milestone in 2022 by opening 30 new locations with the help of current and new franchise partners. Founded in South Korea in 1997, the brand has grown to more than 1,650 stores worldwide. TOUS les JOURS began operating in the U.S. in 2004 from its headquarters in Commerce, Calif.

“For more than 15 years, TOUS les JOURS has quietly grown to be a fan favorite among pastry lovers and a go-to bakery destination for those who enjoy freshness and appreciate quality and authenticity. While we have enjoyed our well-earned reputation as a best-kept-secret, we are excited to enter a new chapter defined by greater awareness and heightened visibility,” said Tony Ahn, CEO of TOUS les JOURS. “We expect our partnership with Powerhouse to catapult TOUS les JOURS to exciting new levels of consumer, franchise and media prominence, and we’re confident the agency’s specialized expertise will help to significantly fuel our growth mission.”

With longstanding experience supporting a client roster that spans the restaurant and franchise landscapes, Powerhouse Communications will execute comprehensive media relations strategies aimed at local consumer, restaurant/franchise industry, and national business media. Powerhouse will also apply the agency’s proven influencer strategies designed to generate maximum exposure for the brand and its mouthwatering array of freshly baked cakes and pastries.

“As Powerhouse Communications continues to expand, our growth strategy includes methodically developing our agency roster with companies that align with our expertise and passions, which is why we’re so thrilled to welcome TOUS les JOURS to the Powerhouse client family,” said Kristin Daher, President & Chief Storyteller of Powerhouse Communications. “We’re looking forward to helping TOUS les JOURS achieve the recognition it deserves by bringing fresh ideas to the table, and applying successful best practices and knowhow gained from many years of franchise restaurant representation.”

Powerhouse Communications offers a creative approach to public relations, influencer programs and social media services for consumer brands across a variety of industries. The Powerhouse team is made up of talented storytellers and hungry thought-leaders who are equally focused on the imaginative and strategic elements of the agency’s work. With a long track record of generating impactful coverage where it counts, Powerhouse excels in impactful brand storytelling and creating unique awareness opportunities for its clients. For more information, visit www.powerhousecomm.com .

Since its launch in the United States in 2004, TOUS les JOURS has developed into a reputable bakery & café franchise, specializing in French-Asian-inspired baked goods, passionately made from the finest ingredients. TOUS les JOURS means “every day” in French. As the name shows, the chain offers a wide range of baked goods – artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts, and handcrafted beverages – made fresh in-store every day. The brand takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected ingredients and promises to bring freshness and quality to its customers. TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up their own small businesses. Currently, there are more than 70 TOUS les JOURS stores in the U.S. and more than 1,650 stores all around the world. To learn more about TOUS les JOURS stores and their locations, please visit https://www.tljus.com .

