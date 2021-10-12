Powerhouse Communications Selected by Females in Food To Help Empower Women & Inspire Corporations in Food & Beverage

The Female-Owned PR Agency Will Draw on Extensive Hospitality Experience to Lead National Media Relations Efforts

Santa Ana, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Powerhouse Communications , an award-winning public relations agency specializing in brand storytelling, media relations and influencer programs, has been tapped by the Females in Food Community (Females in Food or FIF) to lead its U.S. media relations efforts. Founded in 2019, Females in Food is committed to advancing women in the food and beverage industry through providing career resources and job opportunities, while also working with companies who understand that the industry becomes more sustainable and profitable when women are represented at the top of businesses that celebrate them.

A female-led agency with deep experience in the hospitality space, Powerhouse Communications will build awareness of Females in Food as the leading career resource platform for women seeking advancement in the food and beverage industry, as well as food and beverage companies looking to attract highly qualified female candidates. The agency will showcase FIF’s 360-approach and its impactful tools that make it the most effective resource for women seeking leadership roles with companies that prioritize the needs of females and working mothers today.

“From my earliest conversations with Powerhouse, it was evident the team really understood our mission and feel as passionate as we do about shining the light on gender disparities within the booming food and beverage industry,” said Angela Dodd, founder of the Females in Food Community. “Powerhouse’s creative approach to PR and storytelling, coupled with their extensive knowledge of foodservice and food-adjacent industries, including consumer packaged goods, make me certain they’re the best agency partner for growing the Females in Food community.”

As a professional and data driven platform, Females in Food offers highly vetted resources and skill-building programs to help women in food advance their careers beyond the very real glass ceiling. Along with being a robust resource for industry news, all members have the ability to discover career opportunities, attend educational and industry events, grow their individual network, receive free resume reviews, connect with certified career coaches, enroll in the FIF Job Search Accelerator and anonymously review their current or past employers on “female friendliness factors,” such as equal opportunities for women, female representation in leadership, and maternity and adoptive leave with the intent of using data to help women find and improve companies where they can achieve their goals.

“Both the food and beverage industry and cause-driven non-profit organizations have been integral to Powerhouse’s client roster since day one, so working with Females in Food will allow us to blend these two areas of expertise together in a way that plays to our strengths and passions as an agency,” said Kristin Daher, Founder and Chief Storyteller of Powerhouse Communications. “As a food-specialized PR agency, being a ‘female in food’ is part of my own and many Powerhouse team members’ identity; we’re proud to champion the Females in Food Community as we work collectively to spread awareness of its critical mission.”

About Powerhouse Communications

Powerhouse Communications is an award-winning agency offering public relations, influencer programs and social media services for consumer brands across a variety of industries. The Powerhouse team is made up of talented copywriters and hungry thought-leaders who are equally focused on the creative and strategic elements of the agency’s work. With a long track record of generating impactful coverage where it counts, Powerhouse excels in imaginative brand storytelling and creating unique awareness opportunities for its clients. For more information, visit www.powerhousecomm.com .

About The Females in Food Community

Founded in 2019 by an experienced food industry professional, Females in Food is a membership-based cause-driven community, data-driven platform and talent marketplace committed to closing the gender gap that exists at the top in the food and beverage industry. Through its initiatives, Females in Food empowers careers, provides visibility and tackles three fundamental, persistent challenges to parity and advancement: community, confidence, and equity. On a corporate level, Females in Food works with employers who are committed to designing and supporting a better workplace for women, as well as understand that the industry becomes more sustainable and profitable when women are equally represented at the top. For more information, visit https://www.femalesinfood.community/ .

