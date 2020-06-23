Powerhouse Communications to Represent WaBa Grill

Agency to Lead Public Relations & Social Media for Growing Fast Casual Chain

Santa Ana, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Powerhouse Communications , a creative public relations agency specializing in the restaurant and franchise industries, has been hired by WaBa Grill to lead public relations, influencer and social media programs for the growing fast casual chain. Since 2006, WaBa Grill has been offering healthy and flavorful meals using fresh, high-quality proteins and vegetables prepared on a flame grill and served fast for guests on the go. With significant growth on the horizon, Powerhouse is responsible for implementing thoughtful campaigns designed to engage consumers and prospective franchise partners.

“Powerhouse came highly recommended due to their creative approach to PR and proven track record of generating impactful results for restaurant franchises,” said Mark Finnegan, VP Marketing & Technology at WaBa Grill. “We have a lot to talk about and, with an exciting pipeline of new store openings, we’re confident we’ve chosen the right partner to tell our story.”

WaBa Grill offers better-for-you options packed with protein, healthy grains and fresh vegetables that are prepared-to-order on a flame grill. Protein choices include fresh, never frozen chicken, ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu which guests may add to any bowl, plate or salad and then customize with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa sauce. Today there are nearly 200 WaBa Grill locations throughout California and Arizona with plans for significant sustained growth across the west coast.

“As busy PR and social media pros, we recognize the importance of taking care of our mind and body to consistently bring our A-game for our clients, and a huge part of that is eating healthy,” said Kristin Daher, president of Powerhouse Communications. “Besides already frequenting our local WaBa Grill for many years, we are thrilled to partner with a brand that is committed to supporting healthy lifestyles with nutritious and delicious meal options. We look forward to bringing more attention to what makes WaBa Grill the obvious choice for those seeking food that fuels.”

About Powerhouse Communications

Powerhouse Communications is “An Ideas Agency” offering public relations, influencer programs and social media services for consumer brands across a variety of industries. The Powerhouse team is made up of talented storytellers and hungry thought leaders who are equally focused on the creative and strategic elements of the agency’s work. With a long track record of generating impactful coverage where it counts, Powerhouse excels in imaginative brand storytelling and creating unique awareness opportunities for its clients. For more information, visit www.powerhousecomm.com .

About WaBa Grill

WaBa Grill was founded in 2006 on the principle that healthy food made with quality fresh ingredients should be accessible to all. With a goal of serving the best possible food on the go, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads are made-to-order using fresh vegetables and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu, all prepared on a flame grill. No oil, no frying, no artificial additives… ever. Learn more at www.WaBaGrill.com .