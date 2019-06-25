Powerhouse Communications to Represent Brand New Steakhouse Concept

Agency Retained by Olde Brea Chophouse Opening in Downtown Brea this Fall

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Powerhouse Communications, a creative public relations agency specializing in the restaurant and franchise industries, has been hired by Olde Brea Chophouse to lead awareness efforts for its grand opening in downtown Brea, scheduled for Fall 2019. Powerhouse will provide media and influencer relations, strategic communications and social media services to support a successful introduction of Olde Brea Chophouse to Orange County residents.

Spearheaded by passionate restaurateur Tony Fasulo, who has more than 35 years’ experience in the restaurant industry, including 20 years with Morton’s, Old Brea Chophouse will be an approachable yet upscale dining experience joining Orange County’s small roster of authentic steakhouse concepts. The restaurant, which will share a wall with the Brea Improv, is designed by the talented Hatch Design Group whose restaurant portfolio includes Water Grill South Coast Plaza and Meat on Ocean in Santa Monica. With a modern design heavily inspired by Old New York, Olde Brea Chophouse will provide an approachable yet swanky atmosphere and serve only the highest quality steaks and classic craft cocktails. The restaurant will feature an open kitchen, a dedicated charcuterie station and a scratch bar.

“In addition to their impressive track record, Powerhouse is a fantastic personality fit for us. We’re confident that their creativity paired with their specialty in restaurant PR will be a tremendous asset as we introduce Olde Brea Chophouse to the public,” said Fasulo. “North Orange County is hungry for a steakhouse concept like ours and, with Powerhouse’s help, we are excited to share our story and welcome OC locals and visitors alike to Olde Brea Chophouse this fall.”

Daily operations will be led by Tony and his wife, Dani, who also has decades of experience in fine dining as a corporate trainer. The San Juan Capistrano residents fell in love with Downtown Brea and knew it was the perfect place for their dream to take shape. The restaurant is currently under construction which began from the ground up in April this year.

“We were over the moon to learn that there was a classy new steakhouse opening in north Orange County and, with it being such a natural fit for Powerhouse, we are honored to help share the story of Olde Brea Chophouse!” said Kristin Daher, president of Powerhouse Communications. “We’re looking forward to working with Tony and Dani helping to realize their dream, and we know the community is going to be thrilled about this exciting new dining concept coming to Brea!”

To learn more about Powerhouse Communications and to view a sampling of the agency’s results, visit www.powerhousecomm.com.

