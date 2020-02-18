Powerhouse Communications President Elected to the CRA Foundation’s Board of Directors

Kristin Daher is Committed to Bringing Much Needed Awareness to the No Cost Programs Serving California’s Restaurant Workers

Santa Ana, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Kristin Daher, president and chief storyteller of Powerhouse Communications , a creative public relations agency specializing in the franchise and restaurant industries, was recently elected onto the board of directors for the California Restaurant Association Foundation (CRAF), a non-profit that invests in and empowers California’s restaurant workforce.

Daher will utilize the resources of her agency to bring awareness to the important programs offered by CRAF including Restaurants Care , providing emergency assistance to restaurant workers who have experienced sudden tragedies and hardships, and ProStart which provides introductory culinary arts training and hospitality career-exploration programs for high school students to give them the best possible start in the professional culinary world.

“We are thrilled that Kristin has joined our board as we recognize the huge value that she brings to our cause with the backing of her Powerhouse PR agency,” said Alycia Harshfield, Executive Director of CRAF. “Along with successfully driving awareness strategies for her clients, Kristin has a deep understanding and appreciation of the restaurant industry. I am confident that she will be a tremendous asset to our foundation.”

As experts in restaurant PR, Powerhouse is adept at conceptualizing and managing a large variety of campaigns and initiatives for national brands. Understanding the unique challenges and opportunities presented within the restaurant industry, Powerhouse knows how to remain relevant in a competitive marketplace.

“I found a special connection to CRAF and am eager to shine the spotlight on the amazing work they do to support aspiring culinary students and restaurant workers who have fallen on hard times,” said Kristin Daher. “The fact is, CRAF could be helping so many more individuals in need if more in the restaurant community knew what the foundation had to offer… and that’s where I come in.”

To learn more about Powerhouse Communications, visit www.powerhousecomm.com . For more information about the California Restaurant Association Foundation, visit www.calrestfoundation.org .

About Powerhouse Communications

Powerhouse Communications is an Ideas Agency offering a wide range of public relations and social media services. Specializing in the restaurant, franchise and CPG industries, the Agency has a long track record of generating impactful awareness where it counts. The Powerhouse team is made up of talented storytellers and hungry thought leaders who are equally focused on the imaginative and strategic elements of the agency’s work. Experienced in launching new brands and breathing life into struggling companies, Powerhouse excels in brand storytelling and creating unique awareness opportunities for its clients. For more information, visit www.powerhousecomm.com or call (949) 261-2216. Powerhouse Communications is located at 950 W. 17th St., Ste. F, Santa Ana, CA 92706.

About the California Restaurant Association Foundation (CRAF)

California is home to more than 90,000 eating and drinking places that ring up more than $72 billion in sales and employ more than 1.6 million workers, making restaurants an indisputable driving force in the state’s economy. The California Restaurant Association Foundation is a non-profit that empowers and invests in California’s restaurant workforce. Founded in 1981, CRAF supports the restaurant community through emergency assistance grants for restaurant workers facing a hardship, job and life skills training for 13,500 high school students each year, and scholarships. For more information visit www.calrestfoundation.org .