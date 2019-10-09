Powerhouse Communications Named a Top Franchise Supplier by Entrepreneur Magazine

Franchise & Restaurant Specialists Ranked Top Ten PR Agency for Franchise Industry

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Powerhouse Communications , a creative public relations agency specializing in the franchise and restaurant industries, was recently recognized as a high-ranking company in Entrepreneur magazine’s second annual list of Top Franchise Suppliers. This list recognizes leading companies that provide services and support to franchisors and franchisees in ten categories, including Public Relations for which Powerhouse was ranked #7 of 12 agencies specializing in franchise PR.

“At Powerhouse, we understand the intricacies of the franchise system and have honed a creative approach that both engages and encourages media, consumers and potential franchisees to take action,” said Kristin Daher, President & Chief Storyteller of Powerhouse Communications. “In the world of franchise PR, we know what works and what doesn’t. Our secret sauce is our unrelenting commitment to generating impactful awareness where it counts while striving to deliver the outcomes that matter most to our clients.”

To determine who the Top Franchise Suppliers are, Entrepreneur surveyed more than 500 franchisors to find out which suppliers they and their franchisees use, and what their satisfaction is with the quality, cost, and value of those suppliers’ services. Each supplier was scored based on the results of this survey. Powerhouse Communication’s spot on the ranking illustrates its position as a trusted service provider in the franchise community. Powerhouse’s brand work includes Del Taco, Wienerschnitzel, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Juice It Up!, Panda Express, Pieology Pizzeria, and Jimboy’s Tacos to name a few.

“These companies play a vital role in the success of thousands of franchisors and franchisees,” says Entrepreneur’s editor in chief, Jason Feifer. “We at Entrepreneur are proud to recognize their valuable contributions to the franchise world.”

As experts in franchise PR, Powerhouse is adept at conceptualizing and managing a large variety of campaigns and initiatives for national franchise brands. Understanding the unique challenges and opportunities presented within the franchise industry, Powerhouse knows how to remain relevant in a competitive marketplace. The agency also recognizes how important it is for franchisees to feel supported by corporate, a dance that Powerhouse has perfected over the years.

Along with developing PR programs that support the success of existing franchisees, the agency specializes in tactics proven to generate interest and create a sense of urgency among potential franchise partners. Well versed in what franchisees care about most, Powerhouse has a long track record of positioning its franchisor clients as smart investments for those seeking to diversify their franchise portfolios.

Daher continued, “It was quite an honor to have been nominated by our clients and we owe our success in large part to them; they trust our guidance and allow us to just do what we do best!”

To view the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com/franchise/top-franchise-suppliers. The list can also be seen in the September 2019 issue of Entrepreneur. To learn more about Powerhouse Communications, its services, and the agency’s specialty in franchise, restaurant and CPG PR, visit www.powerhousecomm.com.

About Powerhouse Communications

Powerhouse Communications is An Ideas Agency

offering a wide range of public relations and social media services. Specializing in the restaurant, franchise and CPG industries, the Agency has a long track record of generating impactful awareness where it counts. The Powerhouse team is made up of talented storytellers and hungry thought leaders who are equally focused on the imaginative and strategic elements of the agency’s work. Experienced in launching new brands and breathing life into struggling companies, Powerhouse excels in brand storytelling and creating unique awareness opportunities for its clients. For more information, visit www.powerhousecomm.com or call (949) 261-2216. Powerhouse Communications is located at 950 W. 17th St., Ste. F, Santa Ana, CA 92706.

Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

Chelsea@powerhousecomm.com