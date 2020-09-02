Powerhouse Communications Named a Top Franchise PR Firm for the Second Year by Entrepreneur Magazine

Franchise & Restaurant PR Specialists Rank #7 of 14 in Annual Top Franchise Supplier Issue

Santa Ana, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Powerhouse Communications , a creative public relations agency specializing in the franchise and restaurant industries, was recognized as a high-ranking company in Entrepreneur magazine’s third annual list of Top Franchise Suppliers. This list recognizes leading companies that provide services and support to franchisors and franchisees in ten categories, including public relations for which Powerhouse was ranked #7 of 14 agencies specializing in franchise PR.

“We are thrilled to have been recognized for the second year as one of the top franchise PR firms in the nation,” said Kristin Daher, President & Chief Storyteller of Powerhouse Communications. “The pandemic, along with the multiple social movements happening all over the world, has changed the public’s expectations of how brands should communicate, and I’m so proud of Powerhouse’s team of talented storytellers who have adapted to the wave of changing trends brought on by our current landscape.”

To determine who the Top Franchise Suppliers are, Entrepreneur surveyed more than 700 franchisors to find out which suppliers they use, and what their satisfaction is with the quality, cost, and value of those suppliers’ services. Each supplier was scored based on the results of this survey. Powerhouse Communications’ spot on the ranking illustrates its position as a trusted service provider in the franchise community. Powerhouse’s brand work includes Del Taco , Juice It Up! , Mountain Mike’s Pizza , Panda Express , Pieology Pizzeria , WaBa Grill , and Wienerschnitzel to name a few.

“Now more than ever franchisors and franchisees need service providers they can rely on to help them build and run their businesses as efficiently as possible,” says Entrepreneur’s editor in chief, Jason Feifer. “We at Entrepreneur are proud to help by presenting this list of the most trusted suppliers in the industry.”

As experts in franchise PR, Powerhouse is adept at conceptualizing and managing a large variety of campaigns and initiatives for national franchise brands. Understanding the unique challenges and opportunities presented within the franchise industry, Powerhouse knows how to remain relevant in a competitive marketplace. The agency also recognizes how important it is for franchisees to feel supported by corporate, a dance that Powerhouse has perfected over the years.

Along with developing PR programs that support the success of existing franchisees, the agency specializes in tactics proven to generate interest and create a sense of urgency among potential franchise partners. Well versed in what franchisees care about most, Powerhouse has a long track record of positioning its franchisor clients as smart investments for those seeking to diversify their franchise portfolios.

Daher continued, “It is quite an honor to have been nominated by our franchise clients for the second year in a row and we owe our success in large part to them; they trust our guidance and allow us to do what we do best!”

To view the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com/franchise/top-franchise-suppliers . The list can also be seen in the September 2020 issue of Entrepreneur. To learn more about Powerhouse Communications visit www.powerhousecomm.com .

About Powerhouse Communications

Powerhouse Communications is “An Ideas Agency” offering public relations, influencer programs and social media services for franchise and consumer brands across a variety of industries. The Powerhouse team is made up of talented storytellers and hungry thought leaders who are equally focused on the creative and strategic elements of the agency’s work. With a long track record of generating impactful coverage where it counts, Powerhouse excels in imaginative copywriting and creating unique awareness opportunities for its clients. For more information, visit www.powerhousecomm.com .

Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

chelsea@powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

The post Powerhouse Communications Named a Top Franchise PR Firm for the Second Year by Entrepreneur Magazine first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.