Powerhouse Communications Leverages Multidimensional Restaurant Expertise in New Partnership With Merchant Centric

Award-Winning Agency to Spearhead National Media Relations for Industry-Leading Solutions Provider in Reputation Management, Guest Engagement and Data Analytics

Santa Ana, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Powerhouse Communications , a creative public relations agency specializing in brand storytelling, media relations and influencer programs, has been retained by Merchant Centric to lead its national media relations efforts. Based in Westlake Village, Calif., Merchant Centric uses proprietary, industry-specific artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze and understand massive amounts of customer feedback and competitive data to deliver actionable knowledge to increase sales for its clients. The company serves a multitude of clients in the restaurant, automotive, healthcare and veterinary sectors, delivering real-world business solutions to issues that exist at the intersection of consumer reviews and corporate sales.

With longstanding experience supporting a deep client roster that spans the restaurant and franchise landscapes, Powerhouse Communications will manage Merchant Centric’s national media relations with a hyper-focus on the company’s market-leading, data-driven foodservice insights – along with customer engagement and reputation management solutions. Its patented developments in data curation and AI customized applications for the sectors it serves enables Merchant Centric to help clients drive sales and uncover hidden sources of revenue by discovering what matters most to their customers.

“We expect our partnership with Powerhouse to catapult Merchant Centric to exciting new levels of awareness as the agency’s wide-ranging restaurant expertise is perfectly suited to help communicate our proprietary technology and proven solutions to key audiences,” said Adam Leff, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Merchant Centric. “For more than a decade, Merchant Centric has been dedicated to harnessing the immense power of consumer-driven data, and we are thrilled to have found the ideal agency to amplify our message.”

Since its 2008 founding, Merchant Centric has aggregated nearly 1 billion reviews from top customer feedback sites across the web, fueling the most comprehensive reputation management and guest engagement systems with unparalleled competitive business intelligence. The company’s systems incorporate vertical-specific artificial intelligence to help brands shine a light on key themes found in customer feedback. The themes are combined with a business’ transactional data to arm the brand with insights and business intelligence to grow their bottom line.

“As Powerhouse Communications continues to expand, our business development strategy includes deepening our roster with companies that align with current clients in related industries. Concurrently, we’re widening growth initiatives by tapping into and leveraging our expertise to engage with new clients in unique sectors,” said Kristin Daher, President & Chief Storyteller of Powerhouse Communications. “The excitement at Powerhouse is being fueled by client growth that’s as much vertical as it is horizontal, and we are proud to be forging ahead with Merchant Centric. This new relationship represents the strategic application of our restaurant and franchise experience along with demonstrated best practices to confidently enter the exciting and challenging field of data science.”

In support of Merchant Centric, Powerhouse Communications will execute media relations strategies aimed at national business, restaurant and franchise, and technology press. With an array of media-genic innovators and thought-leaders in its company arsenal, Powerhouse will promote Merchant Centric executives as groundbreaking thought leaders alongside the company’s many existing and forthcoming products, services and features.

About Powerhouse Communications

Powerhouse Communications is “An Ideas Agency” offering public relations, influencer programs and social media services for consumer brands across a variety of industries. The Powerhouse team is made up of talented storytellers and hungry thought-leaders who are equally focused on the creative and strategic elements of the agency’s work. With a long track record of generating impactful coverage where it counts, Powerhouse excels in imaginative brand storytelling and creating unique awareness opportunities for its clients. For more information, visit www.powerhousecomm.com .

About Merchant Centric

Founded in 2008, Merchant Centric helps multi-location brands discover the hidden value of what drives revenue within their guests’ online feedback. The company partners with major brands in the hospitality, automotive, health/medical/veterinary, and funeral service industries – and proudly serves more than 50,000 locations. Merchant Centric brings proprietary AI to its best-in-class suite of Online Guest Engagement Management solutions, including industry- analytics, reputation management platforms, management and field reports, as well as managed services, including Full Service Reply to Review. For more information, please visit www.merchantcentric.com .

Media Contact:

Kathryn Kelly

Powerhouse Communications

kathryn@powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

The post Powerhouse Communications Leverages Multidimensional Restaurant Expertise in New Partnership With Merchant Centric first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.