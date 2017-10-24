Powerhouse Communications Earns Top Honors for Restaurant PR Work

Photo Courtesy of OCPRSA.

Agency Awarded “Best in Show” by the Public Relations Society of America’s Orange County Chapter

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Powerhouse Communications, a creative public relations agency specializing in the foodservice and franchising industries, was honored with four awards including “Best in Show” at this year’s PROTOS Awards Gala, hosted by the Public Relations Society of America’s Orange County chapter (OCPRSA). The highest honor given to Orange County public relations practitioners, PROTOS Awards recognize the region’s top PR agencies and professionals for outstanding communications campaigns, as well as the individual components contributing to the success of an overall program. Most notably, Powerhouse took home the Best in Show award for the agency’s work with Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. around the launch of The Del Taco in summer 2016, which became one of the chain’s bestselling products. Best in Show is an honor reserved for the submission that scored the highest among the more than 80 nominations received by the board of judges.

“I am extremely proud of the work we do here at Powerhouse, and am honored that our agency was recognized among the industry’s best and brightest in Orange County,” said Kristin Daher, agency president. “We love what we do and we pour our hearts into generating impactful results for our clients. Receiving the ‘Best in Show’ Award was the cherry on top of an amazing evening for the Powerhouse team.”

Powerhouse Communications was recognized for outstanding work in the following categories:

The 2017 OCPRSA PROTOS Award submissions, for work completed in 2016, were reviewed by the Hoosier PRSA Chapter in Indiana and evaluated based on a variety of criteria including the agency’s effectiveness in conducting research, defining objectives and demonstrating measurable results. Winners were announced at the 2017 “Unstoppable” Awards Gala at The Colony House in Anaheim. To learn more about Powerhouse Communications, visit www.powerhousecomm.com.

About Powerhouse Communications

Powerhouse Communications is An Ideas Agency™ offering a wide range of public relations, brand strategy and social media services. Specializing in the foodservice and franchise industries, the Agency represents a client roster comprised of both private and public companies, and emerging and established brands. The Powerhouse team is made up of talented storytellers and hungry thought leaders who are equally focused on the imaginative and strategic elements of the agency’s work to generate impactful awareness where it counts. Powerhouse Communications is located at 1231 E. Dyer Rd., Ste. 238, Santa Ana, CA 92705. For more information, visit www.powerhousecomm.com or call (949) 261-2216.

Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

Chelsea@powerhousecomm.com