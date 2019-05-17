A juried food and beverage competition for 60 bold and buzz-worthy culinary artists.

Applications accepted through Monday, June 3rd, 2019

Finalists compete Saturday, October 19th, 2019; 12 pm – 5 pm

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association (PPNA) is proud to present the first-annual Powderhorn Culinary Arts Show, a juried outdoor food and beverage competition for professional and junior culinary artists from across the country. This event will provide 60 finalists an opportunity to showcase and keep the sales from a singular food or beverage entry from one of five categories. Applicants can apply through June 3rd and the event takes place on Saturday, October 19th. Event access is free to the public and will also feature half-a-dozen notable experiences including a beer garden, pumpkin patch pop-up, kitchen gadget pop-up, and garden shop to name a few. Proceeds will help further PPNA advocacy efforts to improve livability and safety, housing justice, and equitable development in the community.

PPNA gathers, builds, and mobilizes in support of the Greater Powderhorn community in South Minneapolis. This 38-year-old nonprofit prides itself in creatively implementing its mission through a variety of events, advocacy and partnerships. Learn more at www.ppna.org .

Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association

821 East 35th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55407

info@ppna.org

612-722-4817

www.ppna.org

A Culinary Arts Competition for Equity

Artists are often catalyst for positive change. For 38 years, the small-but-mighty Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association (PPNA) has sought various artist partnerships to help gather, mobilize, and build community. This October, its first-annual Powderhorn Culinary Arts Show (PCAS) aims to rival the popularity of its twenty-eight-year-old Powderhorn Art Fair.

PCAS is set to become a highly anticipated outdoor food and beverage competition for professional and junior culinary geniuses. Anyone who believes they have the talent, skill, and a buzz-worthy creation should apply. This event is not only for those with national, regional, or local acclaim but for those whose culinary street cred is yet to be uncovered. The 60 competing finalists will be selected by an award-winning panel of jurors that includes the likes of renowned Pastry Chef John Kraus.

The event takes place in the beautiful 66-acre Powderhorn Park in the heart of South Minneapolis, providing the perfect backdrop for a memorable and picture-perfect fall show. It will also feature a variety of other experiences, including a beer garden and pop-up shops for kitchen gadgetry and seasonal pumpkins.

PCAS is open and free to the public and all about helping connect and build community. Time and time again, PPNA has seen the power of arts and artists drive positive change. Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward association advocacy costs to improve livability and safety, housing justice, and equitable development. PCAS will uplift dynamic culinary artists and an art-centered community working in partnership for equity.

Powderhorn Culinary Arts Show

Applicant Deadline: Monday, June 3rd, 2019

Event Date: Saturday, October 19th, 2019

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Powderhorn Park 3400 15th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Free and Friendly for All Ages!

Current Sponsors: Saint Paul College Culinary Arts Program, Seward Community Co-op, and CaterRent