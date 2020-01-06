PourMyBeer and Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Announce Partnership

The first two Crave locations empowered by PourMyBeer self-pour technology are coming to Colorado Springs and Pflugerville Texas.

(RestaurantNews.com) PourMyBeer, a global market leader in the self-pour beverage system, and CRAVE Franchising LLC, known for its BBQ, jumbo hot dogs, and self-pour beverage walls, announced a partnership today for Crave’s upcoming locations.

Due to Crave’s fast expansion, they have decided to move forward with PourMyBeer to help rapidly grow Crave’s presence in the US market. The first two locations to use the PourMyBeer technology are coming to Colorado Springs, CO and Pflugerville, TX early this year. Crave currently has 5 stores operating throughout the US and looks forward to its partnership with PourMyBeer.

Since 2018, when Crave was founded, they have been focused on customers’ satisfaction and a unique experience, which is why they decided to make self-pour beverage walls part of their concept. Samantha Rincione, the founder and CEO of CRAVE Franchising LLC says, “At Crave we always want our customers to have the freedom to make their meals their own. We have 20+ toppings that customers can choose from for their hot dogs and sandwiches. We felt that a self-serve beer wall was integral to our success, allowing customers to pick their own beer, wine or cider and have as much or little as they choose. PourMyBeer self-pour technology makes it easy and efficient so it’s a safe environment for families, parties and more. It allows them to taste and try what they like best and supplement their delicious BBQ or hot dog meal with the right beverage of their choice.”

Crave restaurants feature anywhere from 24-48 taps, which include local craft beers, white and red wine, as well as cider. PourMyBeer allows Crave’s guests to try any or all of their offered beverages in whichever quantity they prefer as they get charged by the ounce, self-pour also lowers the wait times – and for Crave, the technology lowers operating costs by saving on labor and wasted goods.

The founder and CEO of PourMyBeer Josh Goodman said, “Seeing what Samantha, Sal, the Crave team and their locations have done over the last 2 years is inspiring. They are one of the fastest-growing franchises in the US.” And he concluded, “After getting to know the Crave team over the last few months, it’s clear that our values and motivations are aligned as well. We want to help them and their franchisees crush it with our self-pour technology in 2020 and beyond.”

About Crave

Crave is a fast-casual BBQ and Hot Dog Franchise with a self-pour beer wall. The modern rustic interior is an inviting family-friendly atmosphere. One of the fastest-growing BBQ franchises in the US, Crave focuses on customer service and quality. With 20+ toppings to choose from the hot dogs can be made to a customer’s liking. The menu also features BBQ, Monster Pretzels, twice baked potatoes, desserts, and amazing sides. There are currently 5 operating units to end 2019, with a minimum of 7 more expected to open in 2020. For more information, visit www.iwantcrave.com.

About PourMyBeer

PourMyBeer’s self-pour technology enables faster, more efficient access to beverages by allowing consumers to pour their own beer, wine, cocktails, cold brew, and kombucha, and pay by the ounce. PourMyBeer is the world leader of self-pour, serving customers such as Whole Foods, Buffalo Wild Wings, the U.S. Air Force, Caesars Entertainment, Walk-Ons and many more. PourMyBeer has over 5,861 taps in service at bars, restaurants, casinos, hotels and grocery stores around the world.

Contact:

Samantha Rincione

Founder / CEO / Chief Operations Officer

CRAVE Franchising LLC

www.iwantcrave.com

516-316-7420

A Veteran Owned Company