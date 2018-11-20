Pour Girls opens where Taphouse used to be in downtown Hampton

Pour Girls is taking its time. The new restaurant and bar, filling the space in downtown Hampton that used to be the popular Taphouse, is having an extended “soft opening” that will run through early spring.

The new owners — Jennifer Hancock, Iryna Patterson and Michelle Bullington — and chef Paul Perriello are currently working with a menu loaded with comfort foods and seasonal fare. They have a signature sauce — savory and sweet, not too spicy — and currently have 14 craft beers on tap.

All three are restaurant veterans, but new to the management side, so they plan to spend a few months learning what their customers like and adjusting accordingly. A grand opening is planned for March, by which time they plan to add a steamer, expand the seafood selections and offer specials such as tapas and specialty martinis.

They are going with a more brightly lit atmosphere in the restaurant.

And, yes, the upstairs stage still will be a place for local music acts, though not just yet. When Peter Pittman was operating Taphouse, the stage was a hot spot for singer-songwriters and eclectic bands, featuring local and national talent. (Hampton lost a nice music venue last week when Olde Towne Tavern shut down, so everyone is hoping the Pour Girls stage will stay busy.)

Pour Girls is open daily, and offers brunch starting at 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Old food, made new

The Jamestown Settlement and the Museum of the American Revolution at Yorktown will host a three-day event focusing on long-ago Virginia culinary habits.

“Food and Feasts of Colonial Virginia,” which opens Thanksgiving Day and runs through Saturday, will take a look at how food was made and consumed in 17th- and 18th-century Virginia.

The events will reflect the traditions and cultures of the European settlers and the native tribes who greeted them. Guests who visit on Thursday also will be able to partake in a traditional Thanksgiving meal at the Jamestown Settlement Cafe.

A combination ticket to visit both sites is $25.50 for adults, $12.25 for kids. For information, call 757-253-4838 or visit historyisfun.org. Look for a story in the Ticket section of Friday’s Daily Press.

Seasonal suds

The Virginia Beer Co. in Williamsburg released its Evil Santa spiced milk stout earlier this month. In the spirit of the season, it features dashes of cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice.

It is already out in cans, and on Friday the brewery will begin offering Double Evil Santa in 17-ounce bottles.

For more info, go to virginiabeerco.com.

