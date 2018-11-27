Potluck parties: Readers share fantastic recipes

As is often the case, the best recipes come about by chance.

Take Susan Meitzler’s Taco Chicken Chili. She turned to her pantry, grabbed a few staples that she combined with chicken and created a tasty dish that’s not only an Allentown Fair award-winner but also a perfect potluck pick.

This is the time of year where you’ll be asked to bring a potluck dish to your office’s holiday gathering or a neighbor’s house.

Meitzler’s delicious chili is among many recipes sent in by Morning Call readers. These recipes come together in a flash and feed a crowd. The recipes are diverse and delicious. (We even have gluten-free options.)

Here are seven great recipes to consider taking to your next potluck party:

Taco Chicken Chili

½ onion, chipped

16 oz. can black beans, drained

16 oz. can great Northern beans, drained

15 oz. can Bush’s Texas Chili Magic (medium) or 16 oz. can chili beans in sauce

16 oz. can tomato sauce

8 oz. can corn, drained (or more if you like corn)

2 cans (14 oz.) petite diced tomatoes and jalapenos

½ packet taco seasoning

1 Tbsp. cumin

1 Tbsp. chili powder

1 ½ to 2 lbs. boneless chicken tenders

Combine all ingredients except chicken in 5 quart Crock-Pot. Stir well. Lay chicken tenders on top, pushing them just under the sauce. Cover and cook on high for 6 hours. Remove chicken and shred into bite-size pieces. Put back into Crock-Pot, stir and cover for another ½ hour. Serve topped with cheese and sour cream if you like.

— Susan Meitzler of Whitehall

Lazy Pierogi Casserole

1 box bow-tie pasta

2-3 cups mashed potatoes

2 cups cheddar cheese, grated

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 very large onion, chopped

4 Tbsps. butter

Sour cream (to taste; have about ¼ cup on hand)

Cook noodles as directed. Drain. Mix mashed potatoes with the cheeses and set aside. Melt butter in a pan and saute onion until translucent. Layer pasta and potatoes in a 9-by-13-inch pan and pour butter and onions over the top. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Let stand 10 minutes, and serve with sour cream.

— Linda Gallagher of Schnecksville

Ziti Lasagna

2 Tbsps. olive oil

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

1 large onion, diced

1 ½ lbs. Italian sausage

1 ½ lbs. ground beef

1 can (28 oz.) crushed tomatoes

1 can (28 oz.) tomato sauce

2 tsps. Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 box (16 oz.) ziti or penne, cooked al dente

1 pkg. (15 oz.) whole milk ricotta cheese

1 1/2 lb. mozzarella cheese, grated

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 egg, beaten

Fresh chopped parsley (optional)

Heat oil in a large saucepan. Add onions and garlic and saute for several minutes, or until starting to soften. Add Italian sausage and ground beef, cooking until browned. Drain off fat. Add tomatoes, sauce, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes. Stir and simmer for 30 to 45 minutes. Remove 3 to 4 cups of the sauce to cool and use later.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a separate bowl, mix together the ricotta cheese, 2 cups of the grated mozzarella, Parmesan, egg, salt and pepper. Stir together lightly. Cook and drain the pasta and rinse under cool water to stop the cooking and cool it down. Pour it into the bowl with the cheese mixture and toss to slightly combine (there should still be large lumps.) Add the cooled meat sauce and toss to combine.

Add half the coated pasta to a large casserole dish or lasagna dish. Spoon half of the remaining sauce over the top, then top with half the remaining mozzarella cheese. Repeat with another layer of the coated pasta, the sauce, and the mozzarella. Bake for 20 minutes, or until bubbling. Remove from oven and let stand 5 minutes before serving. Sprinkle chopped parsley over the pasta before serving.

— Linda Gallagher of Schnecksville

Pasta Fagioli

1 ½ lbs. ground beef

1 small onion

2 stalks celery

½ bag julienned carrots (cut in half)

2 tsps. basil

2 tsps. oregano

Garlic to personal taste

Salt and pepper to taste

1 can (15 oz.) crushed tomatoes

1 can (29 oz.) chicken broth

1 large can or bottle tomato juice

Crushed red pepper to personal taste

2 cans (15 oz.) kidney beans

2 cans (15 oz.) cannellini beans

½ box ditalini pasta, cooked

Brown ground beef and drain off fat. Add onion, garlic, celery, carrots, salt, pepper and seasonings and cook until veggies are soft.

Add tomatoes, tomato juice, chicken broth, crushed red pepper and beans and simmer for about an hour. Add cooked ditalini and simmer for about 5 minutes more.

Serve with grated Parmesan.

— Linda Gallagher of Schnecksville

Drunken Franks

12 oz. bottle beer (a lager is a good choice)

1 bottle (14 oz.) ketchup

1 large onion, sliced into rings

1/2 tsp. dry mustard

1/2 tsp. salt

1 clove garlic, minced, or 1/8 tsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

5-6 drops Tabasco sauce

12-16 sliced franks

Put beer in a Dutch oven and let sit one hour. Then add ketchup, onion, mustard, salt, garlic and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 50 minutes.

Add franks, cover and boil for five minutes. Add Tabasco sauce.

— Judi Doyle, Slatington

Spicy Butternut Squash

(Note: This is a gluten-free recipe)

2 Tbsps. vegetable oil

2 tsps. fenugreek seeds

2 tsps. cumin seeds

1 cinnamon stick

2 yellow onions, chopped fairly fine

1 tomato, finely chopped

2 tsps. turmeric powder

1 tsp. ground coriander

1 tsp. cardamom

8-10 cups butternut squash, peeled and cut into about 1-inch pieces

3 serrano chilies, stem removed and chopped fine

3 tsps. light brown sugar

1 Tbsp. molasses

1 tsp. garam masala

2 tsps. kosher salt

1 tsp. red chili powder

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the fenugreek, cumin and cinnamon stick. Cook about 3 minutes, until the mixture sizzles. Stir constantly.

Then add the onion and cook until the onion begins to brown. Add this mixture to your slow cooker, which should be set to high.

Add the tomato, turmeric, coriander, and cardamom and mix well.

After 5 minutes, add the squash and mix well. Keep the heat on high for another 5 minutes, then turn the slow cooker down to low and continue to cook about 4 hours, stirring the mixture every hour.

Then add the chilies, brown sugar, molasses, garam masala, salt, red chili powder and lemon juice. Mix well, and continue to cook on low for 10 minutes with the lid off.

— Scott Gruber, Hanover Township, Northampton County

Nutella Bread Pudding

(Note: This is a gluten-free recipe)

Vegetable oil, enough to coat slow cooker

About 12 cups gluten-free bread

1/2 cup gluten-free chocolate chips (Good choice: Guittard, which is certified GF)

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups whole milk

10 large egg yolks

1 cup Nutella

3/4 cup granulated sugar

4 tsps. vanilla extract

1 tsp. salt

3 Tbsps. light brown sugar

1 1/2 Tbsp. granulated sugar

Coat the entire inner surface of the slow cooker with vegetable oil.

Cube the bread into 1 inch pieces; toast in a 200-degree oven on rimmed baking sheet until dry, about 30 minutes, then cooled about 15 minutes. Place dried bread in a very large bowl.

Mix chocolate chips into bread cubes, and put the entire mixture into the slow cooker. Whisk cream, milk, eggs, Nutella, 3/4 cup granulated sugar, vanilla and salt together in a bowl, and pour over bread. Make sure the bread is submerged. Press down on the bread to make sure it is not above the liquid.

Mix the brown sugar and 1 1/2 tablespoon granulated sugar, and sprinkle evenly over the top of the bread mixture.

Cover and cook on low about 4 hours or until the center is set. It should cool for a half hour before eating.

— Scott Gruber, Hanover Township, Northampton County

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628