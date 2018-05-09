Potbelly Sandwich Shop Introduces New Cuban Sandwich For A Limited Time

Born in Cuba, Handmade Here – Try Potbelly’s Take on a Classic

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Let your taste buds do the traveling this summer with an unforgettable, international experience in the comfort of your own neighborhood. Potbelly Sandwich Shop’s new Cuban sandwich is inspired by Cuba’s most vibrant culinary traditions, mixed with classic Potbelly ingredients. The craveable sandwich features tender, slow-roasted pulled pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, Potbelly mustard and crisp, fresh pickle slices on top of warm, toasty bread. Customers always have the option to customize the Cuban sandwich with any toppings, just the way they want it.

“We are excited to launch the Potbelly Cuban Sandwich, celebrating our great toasty bread, new slow-roasted pulled pork, smoked ham, melted Swiss, Potbelly mustard and tang of a little dill pickle – flavors born in Cuba, but handmade here in each Potbelly,” said Ryan LaRoche, Vice President of Culinary Innovation, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, “Crafting sandwiches that bring to life flavors of our neighborhoods inspire creation of our craveable limited time offering sandwiches.”

Potbelly Dill Pickle Chips

2018’s hottest food trend is coming to Potbelly Sandwich Shop. Exclusive to Potbelly, Zapp’s Dill Pickle Chips combine classic crunchy chips with the flavor of a Potbelly pickle. The dill pickle chips are a perfect pairing for those looking for some crunch with their Cuban sandwich.

App Now Available

Potbelly fans can order ahead and pay via phone to jump the line and earn tasty treats through the new Potbelly app. Available for both Android and iPhone, new users receive a free cookie just for downloading the app and signing up for Potbelly Perks.

The Cuban Sandwich and Dill Pickle Chips are available in shops nationwide May 8 through July 30. To find a Potbelly shop in your neighborhood, visit the shop locator.

About Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Corporation is a fast-growing neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country – with more than 450 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate more than 50 shops domestically, in Canada, the Middle East, the United Kingdom and India. For more information, please visit our website at www.Potbelly.com.

