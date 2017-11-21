Potbelly Sandwich Shop Celebrates the Holiday With Seasonal Deals

Score free sandwiches and cookies with gift card purchases and catering orders

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Starting today, Potbelly Sandwich Shop will be feeding smiles with free sandwiches and cookies this holiday season. With every $25 purchased in gift cards, Potbelly will offer a coupon for a free sandwich. This holiday promotion is available for purchase in-shop or, for Potbelly Perks members, electronically via the mobile app which is available on Android and iPhone.

And now through December 31, Potbelly will offer a sweet deal on catering orders. For every sandwich ordered, Potbelly will throw in a free cookie. The delicious, freshly baked cookies will be included in all orders with a minimum of 10 sandwiches.

“During the holidays, we want to feed our customers smiles by giving the gift of Potbelly,” said Mary Laube-Gale, Senior Director of Menu Innovation, Calendar Planning & Brand Insights. “Our holiday deals give fans a chance to come in and explore our limited-time holiday offerings as well!”

The limited-time menu items include the popular Pastrami Sandwich. The fan favorite is the meatiest sandwich yet. It features mouthwatering pastrami, topped with Swiss cheese, a pickle and Potbelly mustard on toasty warm bread. Contact your neighborhood Potbelly shop to confirm Pastrami Sandwich availability. Other limited-time menu items include Craft-Your-Own Mac & Cheese and Pumpkin Pie Cookie while supplies last. These limited-time menu items are available now.

Potbelly Corporation is a fast-growing neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country – with more than 425 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate more than 50 shops domestically, in Canada, the Middle East and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit our website at www.Potbelly.com.

