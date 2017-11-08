PosterMyWall.com Launches Affordable Video Content Templates

Create attention-grabbing video for social media, digital signage, websites and more

Foster City, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Easy-to-use, customize-it yourself video marketing and social media video is here! Online graphic design tool PosterMyWall’s newest feature makes it easy to create your own attention-grabbing video content for social media, websites, in-store displays, digital signage, blogs and more.

Harness the drawing power of video and animated graphics to capture the attention of friends, fans and customers–and to improve the engagement and reach of your digital media. PosterMyWall’s user-friendly interface makes it easy. Select a video template or background. Use our video or replace with your own. Customize with your logo and message. Then download your video and you’re ready to post and share. The whole process just takes a few minutes.

The broad range of stock video in the PosterMyWall inventory includes both full video backgrounds you can create your own template from and templates with video accents. Our extensive library includes video and still templates perfect for bars, restaurants, menus, fundraisers, special events and more.

PosterMyWall VIDEO is available as part of an annual PosterMyWall subscription or as a one-off download. Individual downloads cost $14.95 and no subscription is required.

Visit PosterMyWall.com to learn more.

PosterMyWall is the web’s leading resource for fast, affordable, customizable graphics and videos–with over 50,000 templates and 8 million designs created since 2010. Our more than 3 million users include small businesses, restaurants, bands, stores and individuals who use our templates to create promotional posters, fliers, social media graphics and banners for online and print.

PosterMyWall and PosterMyWall.com are trademarks of 250Mils.

