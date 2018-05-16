Post-Hurricane-Irma: Exclusive Tiki Bar Cocktail Recipes From the Newly Reopened Cheeca Lodge & Spa

Last summer’s devastating Hurricane Irma did nearly $65 billion in damage – and was considered amongst the worst storms in American history.

Sadly, many are still picking up the pieces. But the plucky Cheeca Lodge & Spa in the Florida Keys has cleared away the destruction and at last reopened its doors to guests. The stylish Islamorada village getaway (just 90 minutes from Miami International Airport), with its chic, West Indies decor, lavish gardens and gorgeous vistas, is welcoming wellness aficionados with its luxurious spa, adults-only lap pool, oceanside massages and poolside cabanas. But we’re all about the on-site Tiki Bar, for its lush, tropical decor and handcrafted sips.

So to fete Cheeca’s rebirth, they’ve given BlackBook these exclusive Tiki cocktail recipes…perfect for cool, pre-summer sipping. Raise a glass to their determination.

Blackberry Margarita (pictured top)

INGREDIENTS:

Tequila Herradura Reposado: 1.5 oz

Agave Nectar: 1.0 oz

Lime: 1.0 oz

Triple Sec: 1.0 oz

Blackberries: 4 each

GARNISH:

Blackberry & Mint Leaf

TO MAKE:

1. In a pint glass

2. Add blackberries, muddle

3. Add ingredients, add ice

4. shake for 10 sec double strain

5. pour into martini glass

SERVICE: MARTINI GLASS

Ten Thyme Smash

INGREDIENTS:

Cucumber: 2 thin slices

whole thyme: 3 springs

tanquery te:n 1.5 oz

lime: 0.75 oz

simple syrup: 0.5 oz

white cranberry juice: 1 oz

GARNISH:

Thyme sprig

TO MAKE:

1. In a pint glass

2. Muddle cucumber and thyme

3. Add all ingredients

4. Add ice, shake

5. strain into martini glass

SERVICE: martini glass

Island Old Fashioned

INGREDIENTS:

Zaya 12 yr Rum: 2.0 oz

Turbinado Syrup: 0.5 oz

Club Soda: 1.5 oz

Orange: 1/8 (cut into a wedge)

GARNISH:

Luxardo Marachino Cherries 2 each

TO MAKE:

1. In a rocks glass add orange, sugar and bitters

2. Muddle

3. Add ice

4. Add rum and top with club soda

5. Garnish with Marachino Cherries

SERVICE: ROCKS GLASS

